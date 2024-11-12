BST Global Launches AI + Data Impact Survey For The AEC Industry

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- BST Global , the leading provider of AI-powered project intelligenceTM solutions for the AEC industry, has launched its groundbreaking AI + Data Survey globally. Seeking insights from and data leaders of architecture, engineering and environmental consultancies around the world, the survey will be available until 11:59 p.m. ET, December 13, 2024.

BST Global partnered with BST Global's AI + Data Consortium and the American Council of Engineering Companies' (ACEC) Committee to conduct the survey, which focuses specifically on AEC firms' current and projected use, adoption, and budgetary inclusion of AI and big data technologies. Insights and findings from the survey will be presented at BST Global's second annual AI Summit , which will take place May 6–8, 2025, in Palm Beach, FL. BST Global will also publish the anonymized data collected from the survey in a comprehensive report analyzing the impact of AI and big data technologies on the AEC industry.

“Our goal with this survey is to truly understand the impact of AI and other emerging technologies on the AEC firm of today and tomorrow,” BST Global Chief Marketing Officer Eileen M. Canady explained,“and provide valuable insights that will guide the future and strategic direction of the industry.”

BST Global's AI + Data Consortium is a group of global technology leaders with a mission to be the voice of AI-powered and data-driven innovation for the AEC industry. Comprising technology visionaries from the world's most prominent firms, the consortium leads efforts to define industry best practices, produce original AEC-focused research, promote industry and client advocacy, and more.

ACEC's Technology Data & AI Sub-Committee Chair Dave Mulholland said of the survey and collaboration,“The speed at which AI is impacting our industry is tremendous. No AEC firm can afford to be left behind. The insights we gain from the survey will help organizations of all sizes differentiate and navigate the new world of AI and big data.”

ACEC's Technology Committee aims to raise awareness of the business impact of technology on ACEC member firms and advance the engineering industry. The committee engages and influences ACEC membership, clients and future talent on the value of adopting digital technology through listening and engagement, education and advocacy.

If you are a data or technology leader at an AEC firm and would like to participate in BST Global's AI + Data Survey, please email

BST Global designs, develops and deploys the AEC industry's first suite of AI-powered project intelligenceTM solutions. Beyond our flagship ERP offering, we provide work management, predictive insights and resource management solutions to complement a firm's existing ERP. More than 120,000 architects, engineers and consultants in 65 countries across six continents rely on BST Global's solutions each day to successfully manage their projects, resources, finances and client relationships. With unrivaled industry knowledge, BST Global serves as a trusted partner to its loyal clients and remains at the forefront of innovation. For more information, visit .

