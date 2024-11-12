AIT Worldwide Logistics Expands Presence In Malaysia With New Facilities In Johor Bahru, Kuala Lumpur

(MENAFN- AETOSWire) (BUSINESS WIRE ) -- AIT Worldwide Logistics, a global supply chain solutions leader, today announced the opening of two new offices in Malaysia-one in Johor Bahru and another in Kuala Lumpur. These strategic additions are part of the company's continuing organic global expansion to better serve its customers, particularly in the technology and manufacturing sectors, throughout the Asia-Pacific region.
The Johor Bahru office is positioned in one of Malaysia's key economic states, which is poised for exceptional growth. The office's location offers unparalleled access to Singapore, fast-growing manufacturing markets, and a technology hub where leading companies have recently established operations. Known as one of the most promising global AI-related manufacturing sites, Johor Bahru is primed to play a significant role in the global supply chain.
“Our new Johor Bahru office will be instrumental in supporting AIT's expansion strategy across Southeast Asia,” said AIT's Chief Business Officer, Greg Weigel.“By establishing a presence here, we aim to foster deeper connections with customers, especially in the technology and manufacturing sectors, while delivering world-class logistics solutions that meet growing demands.”
Meanwhile, the Kuala Lumpur office is located in nearby Cyberjaya, which is home to AIT customers from a diverse range of businesses, including companies in the industrial, technology, healthcare, food, consumer retail, and energy sectors. And with many Tier 2 suppliers based in the region, AIT anticipates strong air cargo demand, particularly in the technology industry.
“With these new locations in Malaysia, we are excited to extend even greater flexibility and efficiency to our customers,” said AIT's Senior Vice President, Asia Pacific, Wilson Lee.“These offices reflect our organizational commitment to providing innovative logistics solutions tailored to our customers' business needs.”
Both new AIT offices provide a full suite of transportation management services, including comprehensive air, sea, and ground freight solutions, warehouse management, third-party logistics, transborder, white glove delivery, project cargo, and in-house customs clearance.
Joining more than 150 AIT facilities around the globe, the new offices are also connected to critical transport infrastructure, including proximity to major ports, airports, highways, and public transit systems, ensuring seamless logistics operations across the region.
Additionally, as part of AIT's continued investment in Asia, the company is relocating its Taipei office to a larger facility to accommodate growing operations and better serve customer needs.
|
AIT-Johor Bahru
|
|
|
AIT-Kuala Lumpur
|
No. 130
Jalan I-Park SAC 1/2
Taman Perindustrian I-Park
81400
Senai
Johor
Malaysia
|
|
|
08-18 Kenwingston Business Centre
Persiaran Bestari
63000 Cyberjaya
Selangor
Malaysia
About AIT Worldwide Logistics
AIT Worldwide Logistics is a global freight forwarder that helps companies grow by expanding access to markets all over the world where they can sell and/or procure their raw materials, components and finished goods. For more than 40 years, the Chicago-based supply chain solutions leader has relied on a consultative approach to build a global network and trusted partnerships in nearly every industry, including aerospace, automotive, consumer retail, energy, food, government, high-tech, industrial, life sciences and marine. Backed by scalable, user-friendly technology, AIT's flexible business model customizes end-to-end deliveries via sea, air, ground and rail - on time and on budget. With expert teammates staffing more than 150 worldwide locations in Asia, Europe and North America, AIT's full-service options also include customs clearance, warehouse management and white glove services. Learn more at .
Our Mission
At AIT, we vigorously seek opportunities to earn our customers' trust by delivering exceptional worldwide logistics solutions while passionately valuing our co-workers, partners and communities.
