Omni Hotels & Resorts Partners With Renowned Mixologist Julie Reiner To Launch Blitzen's Bar Holiday Pop-Up

Star of Netflix's Drink Masters mixes up exclusive cocktail menu debuting November 15

at Omni Hotels and Resorts across the country

DALLAS, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Omni Hotels & Resorts

invites guests to toast the holidays with the launch of its new seasonal pop-up, Blitzen's Bar ,

which will feature innovative libations from globally recognized mixologist, author and bar owner, Julie Reiner. Known for co-founding iconic New York City cocktail bars Clover Club, Milady's, and Leyanda and as a judge on Netflix's hit series Drink Masters, Reiner will bring her creativity and expertise to Blitzen's Bars at 13 Omni property locations. Spanning New York City (Omni Berkshire Place ), Los Angeles (Omni Los Angeles at California Plaza ), Dallas (Omni Dallas Hotel Downtown ), Boston (Omni Parker House ), and more, Blitzen's Bars will be serving up holiday cheer between

November 15 -

December 30 .

Blitzen's Bar

Julie Reiner

Blitzen's Bar Cocktails

Frost Bite

Tidings of Whiskey & Joy

Upon entering Blitzen's Bar, guests will be transported to a joyful wonderland that evokes an over-the-top festive ambiance with an elevated look and feel. Outfitted with neon signs, kitschy leg lamps, hanging tinsel, vibrant baubles and more, guests are invited to sip and savor while taking in top-to-bottom holiday-themed decor.

"The holidays are all about gathering with friends and loved ones to make memories and celebrate the season. With Blitzen's Bars, our goal was to create a unique concept that our guests and community could enjoy for the holiday season - whether that be an intimate toast or group celebration," said Kerry Hamilton, Vice President of Food & Beverage at Omni Hotels & Resorts. "Collaborating with an industry talent like Julie gave us the opportunity to create something truly special - transporting guests to

Omni's very own winter wonderland through over-the-top decor and an expertly curated cocktail menu."

Featuring 12 cocktails, including two non-alcoholic options, the menu will incorporate a variety of spirits crafted to cater to every palate. Drawing inspiration from classic holiday flavors like rosemary, cranberry, pumpkin, and apple, key drinks include "The Blitzen," a unique twist on a

rum negroni; the "Frost Bite,"

a festive take on a pina colada and "Tidings of Whiskey & Joy," a play on the New York Sour.

Designed to spark inspiration for photo worthy content,

each drink will be topped with distinct garnishes - from gingerbread cookies to toasted coconut "snow" complete with holiday-themed cocktail

umbrellas.



"As someone who's spent decades in the industry, I'm always looking for new and creative ways to elevate my craft and partnering with Omni has given me the exciting opportunity to reach a whole new audience," said Julie Reiner. "We know people are seeking extraordinary holiday cocktail experiences, and we're thrilled to bring something a little different to the table with Blitzen's - unique flavors and fun presentations that can only be found at Omni."

Accompanying the playful cocktail collection will be a festive food menu consisting

of "Reindeer Nuggets,"

marinated castelvetrano olives; "Ralphie's Nibbles," soft pretzel bites with maple mustard; "Popcorn Garlands," with winter truffles and parmesan; and more. Additionally, sweet snacks will include Blizzard Bark with white and milk chocolate accompanied by coconut, pistachio, ginger and cranberries, and Santa's Secret Cookie Stash, an assortment of holiday cookies. While menu offerings may vary by location, each culinary item is thoughtfully crafted to perfectly complement each delectable drink.

With an array of accolades and over 25 years of experience owning and operating some of the most acclaimed bars in New York City, Julie Reiner opened her first bar, the famed Flatiron Lounge, in 2023. Since then, Reiner has opened numerous highly influential bars including the Clover Club, the James Beard Award nominated Leyanda and Milady's.

When she's not behind the bar, Julie can be seen as a judge on the popular Netflix series, Drink Masters. Expanding her talents to the page, Julie wrote and released her first book "The Craft Cocktail Party: Delicious Drinks for Every Occasion in 2015."

To learn more about celebrating the holidays at Blitzen's Bar, including a full list of participating properties and locations, visit here . To learn more about Omni Hotels & Resorts, visit omnihotels or connect on Facebook , Instagram and TikTok .

