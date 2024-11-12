More Than Cardboard Recycling

(MENAFN- 3BL) Eastman

“We had to find a solution for all of our cardboard,” said Marsha Edwards, senior environmental engineer at Eastman.“With our previous recycling partner closed, finding a baler became a top priority to keep cardboard out of the landfill and stay true to our sustainability commitments.”

Edwards searched everywhere for a Kingsport, Tennessee, partner that could take Eastman's cardboard and bale it for recycling. The monthly volume of cardboard - up to 120 tons - complicated partnerships with local balers.

The Goodwill Industries of Tenneva Area, knocked on the company's door. Goodwill already partnered with Eastman to recycle textiles, the nonprofit organization also had three cardboard balers. Goodwill approached Eastman with an offer to bale cardboard.

The partnership began in April, when Goodwill processed the inaugural shipment of cardboard. The bales are transported on Goodwill's sustainability truck for recycling by Domtar, a pulp and paper manufacturer in Kingsport.

“Through this collaboration, we're also lowering our carbon emissions,” Edwards said.“Working with a local organization that's only about five miles away from our site requires reduced transportation. This is really a win-win for everyone.”

To support growth of the partnership, Goodwill has purchased a fourth baler to handle larger boxes. Goodwill hired two additional employees to manage baler operations, which aligns with mission to provide employment to those in need.

“What truly makes this moment special for me is the promise of job opportunities it brings,” said Morris Baker, president and CEO of Goodwill Industries of Tenneva.“This partnership and its achievements aren't just about cardboard recycling. It's about creating pathways to success and making a tangible difference in people's lives. We see that in the success of Goodwill employees and the benefit this three-company partnership has on our community's sustainability.”