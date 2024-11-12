NG9-1-1 INSTITUTE ANNOUNCES 2024 BOARD ELECTION RESULTS

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

- Wes Wright, Executive DirectorWASHINGTON, DC, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Next Generation 9-1-1 Institute (NG9-1-1 Institute or Institute) 2024 Board are final, and the Institute is pleased to introduce its newest Board Members:Member-at-Large (General)Todd Piett, CVP - Command Center Solutions, Motorola SolutionsJennifer White, Director of Partnerships, RapidSOSConsumer TelcoManuel (“Rick”) Silva, FrontierEric Hagerson, Public Safety & Security Government Affairs Director, T-MobileMike Tan, Director – Federal & Regulatory, AT&TThe Board Members' two-year terms will begin with the Institute's October Board meeting. A complete list of board members is available at /team-partners“The Institute is fortunate that it will continue to benefit from the vision and leadership of our existing Board Members and we are delighted to welcome back four returning Board members and a new addition, whose varying experiences and expertise will add new perspectives and strengthen the leadership of the Board,” noted Institute Executive Director, Wes Wright, in making the election announcement.The NG9-1-1 Institute works with the Congressional Next Generation 9-1-1 Caucus to promote nationwide NG9-1-1 deployment through congressionally focused education and awareness efforts. The NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus , co-chaired by Senator Amy Klobuchar (D-MN), and Reps. Richard Hudson (R-NC) and Anna Eshoo (D-CA), is the only bipartisan, bicameral organization dedicated exclusively to NG 9-1-1 issues and plays a unique role in raising the visibility of NG9-1-1 policy issues and funding needs.During the last 20 years, the Institute has successfully raised awareness of 9-1-1 issues with members of Congress and their staff and created a platform to recognize the admirable efforts of public safety and 9-1-1 industry leaders. The Institute also hosts two long standing annual public safety events on Capitol Hill, the NG9-1-1 Honor Awards and the Technology Showcase.NG9-1-1 Institute sponsors include: Comcast, T-Mobile, AT&T, CTIA, OnStar, Motorola Solutions, Verizon, Intrado, INDigital, Mission Critical Partners, RapidDeploy, NGA, RapidSOS, AWS, Sinch, Comtech, and Carbyne.# # #About the NG9-1-1 InstituteThe NG9-1-1 Institute ( ) is a (501)(c)3 organization. The NG9-1-1 Institute's mission is to assist the Congressional NextGen 9-1-1 Caucus by serving as a broad educational resource on issues important to the effective operation and advancement of NG9-1-1 services and systems nationwide across all technologies. Our overarching objective is to advance the rapid implementation of NG9-1-1 in order to promote more effective emergency response, improve public safety, and advance national security interests for the protection of all citizens. Therefore, the Institute seeks to educate the members of the Caucus, other Congressional Members and Staff, and members of the public on issues that may impact timely and effective operation and implementation of NG9-1-1, and to further the related goals of public safety and security.Free NG9-1-1 Institute membership at:/join-the-ng911-institute-as-memberBecome an NG9-1-1 Institute Sponsor:/become-a-sponsorNG9-1-1 Institute300 New Jersey Ave. NW – Suite 300Washington, DC 20001

