Qatar Hosts Arab World's Leading Digital Creators At DCA 2024 At Old Doha Port

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Mahmoud Elmazaty | The Peninsula

Doha: Qatar welcomed over 100 of the most prominent digital creators from across the Arab world for the Digital Creator Awards (DCA) 2024, held on Monday, November 11, at Old Doha Port.

The event celebrated Arab content creators in 15 different categories, with each category featuring five finalists who were chosen through an vote that drew over 48 million participants and generated over 500 million social interactions.

The evening began with a red-carpet event where creators connected with media representatives and fans.

The creators expressed gratitude to The State of Qatar for its support of young talents and for fostering a welcoming environment for creative innovation.

Football content creator Bashar Arab

Syrian football content creator Bashar Arabi shared to The Peninsula how social media transformed his life after his dreams of becoming a professional player seemed out of reach.

"Thanks to social media, I'm now recognized in the football community and have collaborated with top teams like Real Madrid and leagues like La Liga and Serie A," he said.

Arabi commended Qatar's role in supporting media creators, calling it“a place where creators can unite in a healthy, inspiring atmosphere.”

Health content creator Dr. Kareem Ali

Egyptian health content creator Dr. Kareem Ali, winner of the Best Health Content Creator award, highlighted the remarkable organization of the event, adding that“this event wouldn't have been possible without Qatar's efforts.”

Speaking to The Peninsula, he expressed his thanks, saying, "We thank Qatar for encouraging young people aspiring to leave a positive impact for others.”.

He noted how social media allows health professionals to reach a wider audience, saying,“As doctors, we no longer wait for patients to visit us, we can now reach out to everyone, advising them on ways to prevent illness.”

The parents of Georgio, who won the Best Junior Content Creator award, shared their excitement with The Peninsula, describing Qatar as“a beautiful country” and expressing hopes to return soon.

They also praised Qatar's support, saying it motivated them to continue growing and improving.

Gaming content creators, The Ultimates

The Ultimates, Saudi Arabia's award-winning gaming content creators, expressed their pleasure at being part of the big event in Qatar, which they referred to as their "second home."

They offered advice to aspiring creators, encouraging them to focus on hard work, avoid rushing for results, and aim to create impactful and distinctive content.

The awards ceremony celebrated winners across various categories, recognizing their contributions to the digital content landscape. The winners were as follows:

1. Best Junior Content Creator: Georgio

2. Best Tourism Content Creator: Kouas Khoudbaib

3. Best Cuisine Content Creator: Abdulrahman Bakhsh

4. Best Art Content Creator: Samy Shaffai

5. Best Family Content Creator: Rifka

6. Best Humor Content Creator: Husam Kwaik

7. Best Education Content Creator: Omar Aburob

8. Best Gaming Content Creator: The Ultimates

9. Best Podcast Content Creator: Noorstars

10. Best Live-streaming Content: Karim Kroubi

11. Best Health Content Creator: Dr. Kareem Ali

12. Best Charity Content Creator: Aboufla

13. Best Lifestyle Content Creator: Ghaith Marwan

14. Best Tech-Tuber Content Creator: Ahmad Kamal

15. Best Sports Content Creator: Bilal Hadad