WACKER Chemical Company Announces Employees Honored For 'Women Breaking The Mold' Awards

Candace Amyx and Chelsea Grimm have been named honorees by Rubber News

ANN ARBOR, Mich., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- WACKER Chemical Company is proud to announce two women in the North American region have been selected as Rubber News'

"Women Breaking the Mold" honorees. According to Rubber News, Candace Amyx and Chelsea Grimm have earned this distinguished accomplishment by pushing through barriers and breaking glass ceilings.

These women are two of 29 women who have been selected by Rubber News for this year's prestigious honor.

WACKER is committed to enhancing diversity in our workforce and increasing the number of women among our ranks.

Candace Amyx, a mechanical engineer at Wacker Chemical Corporation, has been named a Rubber News 2024 honoree for the Women Breaking the Mold recognition. Her contributions support the manufacturing operations in Calvert City, Kentucky, where dispersions and dispersible polymer powders are produced for customers in the adhesives, paints, coatings, construction, and nonwovens industries across North, Central, and South America.

Chelsea Grimm, a personal care and cosmetic chemist and an instructor in performance silicones at Wacker Chemical Corporation's regional headquarters in Ann Arbor, Michigan, has been honored as a Rubber News 2024 Women Breaking the Mold recipient. Her expertise in formulating products and prototypes is vital in supporting customers and production and sales managers in the personal care market segment.

Candace Amyx is located at Wacker-Calver City . Her passion is teaching. As a mechanical engineer by trade and the current productivity manager at Wacker Chemical Corporation, Amyx uses her passion as a platform for coaching, collaborating, and finding innovative solutions to support a better society for all. The Kentucky native is honored to give back to the community that raiser her.

Chelsea Grimm

is based in Wacker's U.S. region headquarters in Ann Arbor . She is a chemist and instructor who supports customers, production, and sales managers in the personal care industry. She formulates products and prototypes and conducts application testing for hair, skin, and color cosmetics. Grimm has made significant contributions to Wacker's patent portfolio, listed as an inventor on three valuable patents. Grimm shares ideas with colleagues at the company's Ann Arbor Innovation Center, fostering success across functions and locations.

"WACKER is committed to enhancing diversity in our workforce and increasing the number of women among our ranks, specifically engineering and management positions," Chris Kowitz,

President & CEO of Wacker Chemical Corporation. "Industry recognition of our team members reflects our progress and I know these honorees will be essential in continuing to recruit, develop and retain talent for us in the future."

This year's honorees, Amyx and Grimm, join last year's Women Breaking the Mold honorees from Wacker Chemical Corporation, the inaugural year of the Rubber News recognition: Lisa Mantooth ,

Keri McDonald, Aisha Sheikh , and Lucy Oldfield .



Amyx has been selected to present at the National Networking Conference in Nashville, Tenn. Her session titled "Now: Boosting Productivity: The Power of Women in the Workplace" highlights the valuable contributions of women in professional settings.

Rubber News began 1971, and this is the second of the Breaking the Mold Awards. The award criteria include strong female leaders focused on solving problems and making a difference in their company and community.

For more information about Wacker Chemical Corporation or to explore career opportunities with our company, please visit .

About WACKER Chemical Corporation

WACKER is a global chemical R&D and manufacturing company whose solutions make a better world for generations. Focus industries include healthcare, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, construction, automotive, and food/nutrition. WACKER is a pioneer in silicone, polymer, and biotechnology solutions and the leading provider of polysilicon for semiconductor and solar applications.

