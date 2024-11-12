BET PARTNERS WITH CISTUS MEDIA TO LAUNCH SHOP WITH BET, A MARKETPLACE FOR BLACK-OWNED AND INCLUSIVE BRANDS

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, BET announced the launch of Shop With BET , a curated marketplace developed in partnership with Cistus Media. This marketplace highlights Black-owned and inclusive brands across various product categories. Just in time for the holiday season, Shop With BET offers a unique shopping experience for BET's audience, featuring selected items that celebrate Black founders, small businesses, and culturally inclusive products. This platform underscores BET's commitment to promoting equity and representation, making commerce more accessible, seamless, and culturally relevant.

BET will debut exclusive content hosted by actor KJ Smith, TV personality Mara S. Campo, and fashion expert Gabrielle Richards to mark the launch. The first half-hour episode of Shop With BET: Where Culture Meets Commerce will air on Wednesday, November 13, 2024 , at 10 PM ET/CT , following a new episode of "Tyler Perry's Sistas." A second episode will air later in the season. These episodes provide audiences with a behind-the-scenes look at the brands featured in the marketplace, emphasizing BET's commitment to connecting commerce with Black culture.

We're thrilled to blend content, culture, and commerce in a way that resonates with our Black audience," said Kimberly Paige, EVP, Chief Marketing Officer at BET. "With the success of 'Tyler Perry's Sistas' as the #1 series on all TV for Black viewers and the strength of our digital platforms, launching Shop With BET alongside this content is a natural fit. 'Tyler Perry's Sistas'

represents Black culture's vibrancy, creativity, and stories, making it the perfect lead-in for a platform that celebrates Black-owned businesses and inclusive brands. By leveraging our top-rated content and expansive digital presence, we can provide our audience with a seamless and impactful shopping experience that reflects the values and diversity of our communities."

"This partnership is about more than just commerce; it's about creating a platform that celebrates diversity and empowers our communities, said Candi Carter, CEO of Cistus Media. "We are committed to curating an experience that reflects the richness of our culture while providing visibility and support for Black entrepreneurs."

invites visitors to subscribe at ShopWithBET for early access to exclusive collections. Available only through Shop With BET, these curated collections offer audiences a first look at limited-edition items inspired by culturally resonant fashion.

to subscribe for updates, explore exclusive drops, and celebrate Black-owned and inclusive businesses.

ABOUT BET MEDIA GROUP:

The BET Media Group, a unit of Paramount (NASDAQ: PARAA ; PARA; PARAP), is the world's largest media company dedicated to entertaining, engaging, and empowering the Black community and championing Black culture. Connecting Black audiences through a portfolio of brands including BET, BET+, BET Gospel, BET HER, BET International, BET Jams, BET Soul, BET Studios, and VH1, the BET Media Group is a thriving media ecosystem of leading interconnected platforms across cable TV, streaming, digital, studios, live events and international.



For more information about BET, visit and follow @BET on social platforms. For more BET news announcements, follow us on social @BET_PR.

ABOUT CISTUS MEDIA:

Cistus Media specializes in creating content-integrated online marketplaces that connect networks with carefully curated brands, enabling content creators and media companies to generate millions in new revenue. With a mission to transform audience engagement into profitable experiences, Cistus Media is at the forefront of redefining how entertainment industries monetize their vast audiences.

SOURCE Viacom International Inc.

