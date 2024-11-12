California Hotels Donate $68 Million In Support Of Local Philanthropy

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Hotel Caring initiative highlights lodging sector's vital role in supporting local communities

SACRAMENTO, Calif., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The California Hotel & Lodging Association (CHLA), in partnership with Oxford Economics, today released the final statewide and regional data from their

Hotel Caring

initiative , showing that California hotels donated $68 million and volunteered more than 328,000 hours to community causes in 2023 .

The data, collected through a statewide hotel survey this summer, captures a range of philanthropic activities supported by California hotels .

"These results showcase the culmination of work hotels do every day to impact the lives of so many people in communities across the state," said Lynn S. Mohrfeld, CHLA President & CEO. "This data also reaffirms what many in the sector already know – that hotels are the heartbeat of California tourism – service runs through our blood, and we're proud that our efforts reach far and wide."

The results concluded:



Hotels contributed a total of $68 million

in the form of cash, in-kind donations, fundraising, scholarships and food drive donations in 2023

Hotel employees volunteered 328,000 hours for various activities ranging from beach clean-ups to blood drives in 2023

Hotels provided $12.9 billion

in job earnings in California in 2022 Hotels helped generate $78.4 billion

in hotel guest spending in California in 2022

Oxford Economics , one of the world's foremost independent global advisory firms, worked with CHLA to provide third-party credentialing of the data. The statewide and regional results are publicly available as a fact sheet

on

the

Hotel Caring website .

"This initiative represents an exciting new extension of our traditional research," said Aran Ryan, Director of Industry Studies at Tourism Economics, "It draws out important - but not previously measured - connections between the state's vibrant hospitality sector and local residents."

About the California Hotel & Lodging Association

The California Hotel and Lodging Association is the leading resource and advocate for California's more than 6,000 hotels, motels and boutique inns that employ more than 235,000 workers. CHLA, established in 1893, is the largest state lodging industry association in the nation and is a partner with the American Hotel & Lodging Association. For more information, go to .

About Oxford Economics

Oxford Economics is one of the world's foremost independent global advisory firms, providing reports, forecasts and analytical tools for 200 countries, 100 industrial sectors and over 3,000 cities. With our Tourism Economics subsidiary, we deploy best-in-class global models and analytical tools to forecast external market trends and assess their business impacts. Headquartered in Oxford, England, with regional centers in London, New York, and Singapore, Oxford Economics has offices across the globe, employing over 600 full-time staff and one of the largest teams of macroeconomists and thought leadership specialists. Learn more at / .

