MP: BJP & Cong Trade Barbs Over Fire Attack At Tribals Ahead Of Bypolls

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) The ruling BJP in Madhya Pradesh and the opposition blamed each other for an armed attack in Vijaypur that occurred a day before for the bypolls slated on Wednesday.

The Congress accused the BJP of threatening the voters ahead of polling, while the BJP termed it a conspiracy of the Congress. However, villagers claimed the attack was triggered by their refusal to hand over voters' slips for the November 13 bypolls.

MP Congress unit chief Jitu Patwari claimed one of the persons involved in the firing was a history sheeter from Karauli in Rajasthan who had been committing dacoities for the last 12 years.

Patwari along with former Chief Minister Kamal Nath alleged that the incident was an attempt to create fear among tribal voters in Vijaypur. "The BJP is now importing goons from Rajasthan and getting them to fire on the common people of Madhya Pradesh," Patwari alleged.

He also alleged that Vijaypur police's reluctance to disclose the name of the accused proves collusion between the BJP and the administration. The Congress also demanded an independent inquiry into the matter.

Meanwhile, MP BJP claimed that miscreants, who opened fire at tribal residents and injured three persons, were Congress' sponsored“goons”. The ruling party also accused the opposition party of tarnishing the image of the BJP candidate.

"Vijaypur's incident was a well-planned conspiracy of Congress to tarnish BJP candidate's image. They have sensed their defeat even before the election, which is why, this fire attack at tribal people was planned," MP BJP chief and Khajuraho MP V. D. Sharma said.

According to Sheopur district police, the incident occurred late on Monday in Dhanachya village after six to seven persons riding motorcycles engaged in a heated exchange with villagers over some issue.

One of the attackers was overpowered by villagers and he was handed over to police on Monday night. On Tuesday, Sheopur SP Virendra Jain said that two accused persons have been arrested. He also informed that police have recovered a 315-bore gun and cartridges from the spot.

BJP candidate and state minister Ramniwas Rawat, a former Congressman, is in the fray against Congress' Mukesh Malhotra in the Vijaypur seat.

Bypolls for Vijaypur and Budhni Assembly segments are scheduled on Wednesday and the results will be announced on November 23.