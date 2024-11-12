Credit Union 1 Partners With Creatio To Digitize And Enhance Member Relationships

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire) Illinois-based institution embraces modern to accelerate nationwide member service excellence

BOSTON, MA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Creatio , a global vendor of a no-code to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom, announced that Credit Union 1 has selected its platform to support the next growth phase. The implementation aims to enhance member experience and streamline communications across all touchpoints.Credit Union 1, established over 65 years ago, has evolved from a local credit union to a nationwide financial institution serving 120,000 members across multiple states, including Illinois, Indiana, Nevada, Georgia, and Florida. Through participation in ATM networks and the CO-OP shared branching network, Credit Union 1 provides members with nationwide access to financial services, demonstrating its commitment to accessible banking solutions.Facing challenges with its previous legacy system, which lacked flexibility and accessibility, Credit Union 1 sought a modern, flexible platform to scale its expanding operations. CU1 conducted a comprehensive evaluation process, consulting with team members and other credit unions to identify the ideal technology partner. Ultimately, they selected Creatio's no-code CRM platform for its ease of use, extensive customization capabilities, and comprehensive functionality that could be deployed throughout the organization."As we continue to expand our nationwide presence, we needed a solution that would help us deliver seamless experiences across all member touchpoints. Creatio's no-code platform provides exactly what we need – a flexible, user-friendly solution that empowers our team to provide exceptional member service while maintaining operational efficiency," said Todd Gunderson, President and CEO of Credit Union 1.The platform will integrate with Credit Union 1's core banking system and will be utilized across multiple departments, creating a unified system for end-to-end member-centric interactions powered by automation, no-code and AI. Creatio implementation will be supported by a trusted partner – Technology Advisors."Credit Union 1's nationwide expansion exemplifies the transformative journey many credit unions are navigating in the digital age. Our no-code platform fuels this evolution, enabling credit unions to scale swiftly while delivering the personalized service their members expect. We are pleased to support Credit Union 1 as they redefine the future of member-focused banking," said Andy Zambito, Global Chief Sales Officer at Creatio.About CreatioCreatio is a global vendor of a no-code platform to automate workflows and CRM with a maximum degree of freedom. Millions of workflows are launched on our platform daily in 100 countries by thousands of clients. Genuine care for our clients and partners is a defining part of Creatio's DNA.About Credit Union 1With a history of 65 years of assisting its members in achieving their financial goals, Credit Union 1 is a member-owned, not-for-profit financial cooperative. CU1 serves 120,000 members nationwide, offering access to 90,000 surcharge-free ATMs and 5,600 shared-branch locations. Credit Union 1 is dedicated to exceeding member expectations by delivering innovative financial solutions and personalized service to help members reach their maximum economic potential.About Technology Advisors, Inc.Technology Advisors, Inc. (TAI) is a software consultancy out of Chicago focused on digital transformation initiatives and CRM optimization. TAI's goal is to help customers drive more revenue by successfully utilizing their software mix for automation, departmental alignment, and streamlined services. The firm has supported customers across the country with CRM adoption, training, customization, integration, and support for more than 33 years.

