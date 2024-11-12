IGP Kashmir Chairs Operational Meeting At Anantnag In South Kashmir

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) As part of ongoing efforts to enhance capabilities and operational preparedness, IGP Kashmir V.K. Birdi visited District Anantnag in South Kashmir on Tuesday.

The visit focused on multiple initiatives aimed at strengthening law enforcement effectiveness.

At the District Police Lines Anantnag, IGP Kashmir supervised a Special Operations Group (SOG) Competency Enhancement Test, which assessed and honed the skills of SOG personnel.

He highlighted the significance of such exercises in maintaining operational excellence and encouraged personnel to consistently upgrade their skills to meet emerging security challenges.

IGP Kashmir also inspected an ongoing training workshop on NDPS (Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances) case investigations for Police officers. The workshop focused on improving investigative techniques, strengthening evidence collection, and ensuring robust legal action against offenders.

V.K. Birdi stressed the importance of thorough investigations and professionalism in handling narcotics-related cases to curb the menace of drug trafficking effectively.

Additionally, IGP Kashmir chaired an operational meeting with senior officers, including DIG SKR Javid Iqbal, SSP Anantnag Dr. G.V. Sundeep Chakravarthy, SP Headquarters Anantnag Sajad Ahmad, ASP Anantnag Ghulam Hassan, and others.

The meeting reviewed the district's security situation and discussed strategies to further strengthen law and order.

This visit underscores the commitment of J&K Police to enhancing operational readiness and tackling emerging challenges to ensure the safety and security of the community.