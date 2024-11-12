Endevica Bio Drug Candidate Shows Promise For Alleviating Chemotherapy-Induced Anorexia And Weight Loss, Study Shows

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

The Journal of Clinical Investigation (JCI) publishes results of a Melanocortin-4 receptor antagonist, TCMCBO7

NORTHBROOK, Ill., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Endevica Bio's experimental peptide to prevent associated with cachexia improved the appetite and preserved lean mass and mass in rodent models of cancer chemotherapy, according to data from a preclinical study published today in the Journal of Clinical Investigation.

The study reiterates the strong potential of the peptide, TCMCB07 (B07), to alleviate chemotherapy-induced anorexia and weight loss for millions of patients worldwide.

Chemotherapy remains the standard of care when treating advanced malignancies where surgical removal or radiation therapy is not a viable option. The side effects have a significant detrimental impact on a patient's quality of life and decrease the ability of patients to complete their full chemotherapy routine. Proactively treating chemotherapy-induced anorexia and weight loss can provide an overall better outcome for the patient.

The preclinical rat study described in JCI investigated B07 in alleviating chemotherapy-induced anorexia and weight loss through administering six commonly used cytotoxic agents alone, or in a colon cancer model treated with combination chemotherapy. It also evaluated the therapeutic effectiveness by combining B07 with an anti-GDF15 antibody.

Results showed an increased appetite and stabilized body weight, with preservation of fat and heart mass. The combination of B07 and factor 15 antibody enhanced the treatment's effectiveness.

"We are thrilled with the outcome of this study, which shows the promising potential of a new treatment option for those suffering from some of the serious side effects of chemotherapy that can lead to cachexia," said Russell Potterfield, Co-Author, CEO and Executive Chairman of Endevica Bio. "Our ongoing research highlights the significant promise of peptides in developing innovative treatments, and we are eager to explore their full potential."

In addition to the preclinical trial, Endevica Bio recently completed a first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial of B07 for cancer cachexia, with preliminary findings supporting its strong safety and efficacy.



"Successfully addressing both cancer and chemotherapy-induced anorexia and cachexia, conditions that cause massive weight and muscle loss, would enable patients to better tolerate their treatments," said Dr. Daniel Marks, Co-Author, Chief Medical and Scientific Officer at Endevica Bio. "Body mass management is a vital component of cancer care and significantly impacts a patients' quality of life. This research further advances our goal to prevent conditions early on and to achieve better outcomes for patients."

About TCMCB07

TCMCB07 is a melanocortin‐3/4 antagonist peptide candidate in clinical development for the treatment of cachexia. It is designed to be a first-in-class peptide drug with the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier and act on previously inaccessible target receptors to modulate the body's behavioral and metabolic response to chronic illness. Pre-clinical animal trial results show significant lean muscle mass gain (e.g., a reversal of the cachectic condition) during the administration of the drug. The results are consistent in cachexia arising from many different types of chronic disease. The first-in-human phase 1 clinical trial of B07 for cancer cachexia was recently completed, with preliminary findings supporting its strong safety and efficacy.

About Endevica Bio

Endevica Bio creates first-in-class peptide drug candidates. Endevica Bio's technology platform, protected by a family of patents and pending applications, allows for the modification of peptides to modulate activity of important drug targets behind the blood-brain barrier. More information can be found at

.

Media Contact:

Dan Childs

Next Solutions Group (NSG)

[email protected]

SOURCE Endevica Bio

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED