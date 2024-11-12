TCL Expands Its Home Appliance Portfolio With New Line Of Wine And Beverage Coolers

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

Elevate Home Décor and Entertain in Style with Premium Refrigeration Models

TCL ®, one of the world's best-selling television brands and leading companies, announced the launch of its new wine and beverage coolers today. Expanding beyond its award-winning TVs and sound bars with appliances which are designed to help people satisfy their thirst, in a fashionable and innovative package.

Already a leading home appliance manufacturer

worldwide, TCL now offers wine and beverage cooling solutions that are perfect for any house, office, or dorm. Both models are sold exclusively at Lowe's Home Improvement stores and Lowes.

"TCL is now providing every high-quality product that consumers need for the best home entertainment experience – from premium QD-Mini LED TVs to our growing line of refrigeration solutions," said Chris Hogan, Vice President of Sales, Smart Home, TCL. "TCL is committed to bringing meaningful products to the North American market by leveraging the advantages of our robust manufacturing resources, so we are constantly innovating to set us apart from the competition. Adding tech features and modern design elements that matter to our users, these new models represent the brand's most versatile and stylish refrigeration options for a refreshing addition to our home appliance lineup."

Cooler than Your Fridge

TCL's Retro-Inspired Beverage Cooler can chill 94 cans and brightens up any home entertainment space with its eye-catching colorful cabinet. The high performing beverage cooler is sleek, with minimalist touch controls and low-profile handles. TCL's single zone beverage cooler also features Tri-Color LED interior illumination in red, white, and blue to personalize lighting preferences and freestanding installation so the refreshment center can be displayed anywhere. Modern elements were not spared on the new tech-inspired design. Its unique flexible arc cabinet has a handle that's hidden but can be accessed easily when reaching for drinks, while the shelf bars and leveling legs allow for added stability.

The TCL Display Case Wine Cooler allows hosts to chill 18 bottles of wine and display their favorites at the same time, with a lower shelf that tilts forward to show the labels. Contemporary and timeless, the stainless steel door and adjustable shelving is as functional as it is fun. Its freestanding design allows consumers to place the wine cooler anywhere in the home for maximum versatility.

Both new models integrate must-have features for beverage enthusiasts, such as double paned UV glass on doors, personalized interior tri-color LED lighting and temperature controls that meet the needs of any category of beverage– whether they choose champagne bubbles or fizzy soda pop.



The new models join TCL's Dual Zone Wine and Beverage Cooler which launched last year and is now expanding its availability to new retailers.

Both at Lowe's and Lowes



The TCL Retro-Inspired Beverage Cooler (BC94L2R) is available for $399 TCL's Display Case Wine Cooler (WC18L1S) is available for $299

About TCL

With a lineup of award-winning televisions, audio products, mobile devices, and appliances, TCL takes pride in delivering meaningful experiences by combining thoughtful design and the latest technology. As one of the world's largest consumer electronics brands, our extensive manufacturing expertise, a vertically integrated supply chain, and state-of-the-art panel factory, helps TCL deliver innovation for all.



For additional product information, please visit for the full portfolio.

SOURCE TCL North America

