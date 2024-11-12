Goalpara Sainik School Gave Countless Cadets To Country: Assam Guv

(MENAFN- IANS) Guwahati, Nov 12 (IANS) Assam Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya on Tuesday said that the Sainik school in Goalpara has given uncounted cadets to serve the country in the last six decades.

Acharya graced the diamond jubilee celebrations of Sainik School Goalpara today, congratulating everyone on this remarkable milestone of 60 years at a function held at the school premises in Goalpara today.

Speaking on the occasion, Governor Acharya said,“Established in 1964, Sainik School Goalpara has been a pillar of educational excellence and national values, preparing countless cadets to serve Mother India.”

The Governor expressed pride in the school's commitment to national values and its glorious history. He acknowledged the vision of V.K. Krishna Menon, the then Defence Minister of India, who conceived the idea of Sainik Schools in 1961.

He also hailed the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi in strengthening the foundation of Indian defence and the Indian Army through innovation, modernisation, and self-reliance.

Governor on the occasion also congratulated and hailed the teaching fraternity of Sainik School, Goalpara leading the way and producing competent human resources who have been representing the country in armed forces, engineering services, medical services, and sports who are conferred on meritorious awards.

Praising the school's alumni, Acharya observed:“You represent Sainik School Goalpara in every corner of our country, carrying forward its ideals, values, and legacy, you are playing an impressive role in ensuring that the flag of the school always flutters high.”

He thanked the students, teachers, staff, and parents for their dedication and commitment in shaping the roadmap for the school.

Considering its rich legacy, the Governor also expressed his hope that Sainik School Goalpara will continue to inspire generations to come, serving the country with full passion and dedication.

He said that he has complete hope that the school will continue to be a beacon of hope for countless students who are rearing to go high to serve the motherland.

Lieutenant General (retd) R.P. Kalita, Air Marshal (retd) A.K. Gogoi, Principal of the Sainik School Y.S. Parmar, teachers and staff, students and their parents were also present in the diamond jubilee function.

Meanwhile, the Governor as a part of his Goalpara tour, visited Dighali Village, a tribal village of the Rabha community. During an interactive session with the villagers, the Governor took stock of the government facilities available to them.

He also expressed his happiness over the higher female sex ratio in the village, which the Governor said is a good development which has the potential to strengthen the collective vision of 'Viksit Bharat'.