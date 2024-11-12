AAP Govt's Approach Is Guided By Clear Intention To Serve People: Punjab CM At Bypoll Rallies

(MENAFN- IANS) Barnala (Punjab), Nov 12 (IANS) Punjab Chief Bhagwant Mann on Tuesday said that the AAP government's approach is guided by a clear intention to serve the people.

He also focused on the achievements of his in Punjab, highlighting developmental strides in education, healthcare, infrastructure, and public welfare.

Addressing election rallies for the Barnala Assembly bypoll, Mann thanked the people of Barnala for their continued support and assured them that the AAP government is committed to their welfare.

“We are here to work and bring real change,” said CM Mann, saying the government's approach is guided by a clear intention to serve the people.

He slammed the Central government for its failure to help the state stubble management and its lack of support for farmers.

“Some people are saying that our smog is polluting their air, then some are saying this smog is going to Delhi, etc. It cannot be true that all smog is coming from our side,” Mann said.“But let me tell you, air pollution doesn't know any borders. Other states cultivate paddy too. We are facing the same problem, and while we are doing everything we can to tackle it, the Central government is not helping us.”

He highlighted the need for crop diversification to reduce the environmental impact but pointed out the Central government's indifference.“We are encouraging our farmers to diversify crops and move away from burning stubble, but the Central government has failed to provide any incentives or support for these efforts,” he said.

“If they truly cared about Punjab and the environment, they would offer assistance to our farmers and help us tackle pollution in a meaningful way.”

During rallies, Sangrur MP Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, AAP candidate Harinder Singh Dhaliwal, AAP's cabinet ministers, many MLAs and party office bearers were also present.

Speaking on healthcare, CM Mann highlighted the efforts made to ensure quality healthcare facilities through the creation of Mohalla Clinics.

“Our government has ensured that medicines prescribed by doctors in government clinics and hospitals are available at no extra cost, right at the hospitals themselves,” he said.

He also mentioned the government's move to ensure that doctors personally deliver any medicine required from outside, sparing patients the hassle.

On the political front, CM Mann took a jibe at the Opposition, particularly the BJP and the Congress, stating these parties are only interested in creating distractions and fighting amongst themselves.“They fight amongst each other, but they can never match the work we are doing for Punjab,” Mann added.