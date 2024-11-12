At-Home Entertaining Trends Underscored By Kitchen And Dining Product Growth, Reports Circana

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Consumers invest in gathering spaces as the furniture faces broader challenges

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- While many segments of the furniture are currently seeing flat or declining sales, kitchen and dining furniture sales are experiencing growth, bolstered by a renewed focus on home gatherings, according to recent CircanaTM insights on the United States furniture market. Using its Checkout receipt-based tracking, which captures data across both and in-store sales nationwide, Circana leverages insights from the largest omnipanel for general merchandise, comprising 175,000 static households and data from over 100 retailers.

The growing trend in home entertainment is part of a larger cultural shift toward social connection as Americans seek affordable ways to entertain close friends and family within their homes. The findings, which align with insights from Circana's recent Eating Patterns in America report, reveal that consumers are increasingly entertaining in their homes as a way to connect and save on dining-out costs. According to the latest Holiday Purchase Intentions report, more U.S. consumers are also planning to host or visit family and friends during this holiday season than last year. Combine this growing trend with the fact that many high-use entertaining products purchased early in the pandemic are hitting the replacement phase, and these categories are poised for growth.

“As economic challenges like higher credit card balances, rising interest rates, and a limited supply of homes continue to impact consumers, we're seeing a noticeable shift in how people approach their home and furniture purchases,” said Joe Derochowski, home industry advisor, Circana .“Today's consumers are more focused than ever on finding value with each purchase. For furniture and home brands, this means going beyond simply offering a product; it's about understanding the experiences and connections that matter to consumers.”

As consumers prioritize elevating their gatherings, certain categories are seeing notable growth, driven by items such as:







Serveware. Serveware sets have seen a 3% increase in unit sales compared to last year, along with divided dishes rising by 12%. Specialty Appliances. Ice cream and yogurt makers are experiencing significant popularity, with unit sales up 30% year over year. Chocolate fountains are also seeing a 21% boost, while beer and cocktail makers have increased 4%.





Home textiles designed for dining settings are also performing well, underscoring a consumer desire for a curated hosting atmosphere. Table linens, chair pads, and napkin sets are in higher demand, with tablecloths up by 9% in unit sales, kitchen chair pads by 17%, and other table linens seeing a substantial 24% rise year over year.

This trend extends to furniture purchases as well, with consumers investing in kitchen and dining tables, chairs, and barstools. Circana's data reveals specific demographics within these categories:







Barstools. Buyers tend to be female, ages 45-54, Black non-Hispanic, with higher education levels and residing in wealthier households.

Kitchen/Dining Tables. Typically bought by females ages 25-34 within middle-class households.

Kitchen/Dining Chairs. Commonly purchased by females with a bachelor's degree and in wealthier households. Other Kitchen/Dining Room Furniture. Predominantly purchased by females ages 35-44 in higher-income households.





“Despite income commonalities across furniture buyers, demographic differences emphasize the importance of understanding unique buyer profiles,” added Derochowski.“These insights highlight an opportunity for brands to align their products with consumer values in home entertaining – particularly during the peak holiday entertaining season – capturing attention and driving growth in today's competitive market.”

About Circana

Circana is a leading advisor on the complexity of consumer behavior. Through superior technology, advanced analytics, cross-industry data, and deep expertise, we provide clarity that helps almost 7,000 of the world's leading brands and retailers take action and unlock business growth. We understand more about the complete consumer, the complete store, and the complete wallet so our clients can go beyond the data to apply insights, ignite innovation, meet consumer demand, and outpace the competition. Learn more at circana.com .

CONTACT: Janine Marshall Circana 15166252356 ...