Indus Water Treaty Creating Hurdles For J&K’S Hydel Power Generation: Omar Abdullah

(MENAFN- IANS) Srinagar, Nov 12 (IANS) J&K Chief Omar Abdullah on Tuesday highlighted the implications of the Indus Water Treaty (IWT) on river-rich Jammu & Kashmir, which restricts its ability to harness its huge hydel power potential primarily due to storage constraints.

As a fallout of the treaty barriers, the Chief Minister said J&K pays a heavy price in peak winter months when power generation hits low, creating hardships for its people.

The Chief Minister, who also holds the charge of the Power portfolio, was speaking during the of Power Ministers of States & UT in Delhi.

The Chief Minister highlighted the limiting clauses in the Indus Water Treaty that restrict Jammu & Kashmir from realising its full hydel potential by only permitting run-of-the-river projects.

“Hydel power is J&K's only viable energy source. The region is compelled to rely on power imports from other States, which adversely impacts its economy. To address this, J&K would require special compensation from the Central government, including viability gap funding and equity assistance, to harness its untapped hydro-energy potential,” he said, adding the support would not only help in meeting the region's energy needs but also contribute to national clean energy goals.

Chief Minister also sought the Centre's intervention in holding Central Public Sector Undertakings like PESL and National Thermal Power Corporation accountable for fast-tracking loss reduction works under the premier Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme in J&K.

The Chief Minister also requested the Power Ministry to consider gap funding for the implementation of electric infra works under RDSS.

During the session on solar power potential and green energy, the Chief Minister dwelled upon the solar power energy being generated in Ladakh and said that J&K would like to procure extra energy the UT is able to generate.

Earlier, Omar Abdullah arrived in Delhi on Monday evening to participate in the Conference of Power Minister of States & UTs at India International Convention & Expo Centre Dwarka.

He stayed for the entire day participated in all technical sessions and put forth the viewpoint of the J&K government during the conference.