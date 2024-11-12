FREESTYLE DIGITAL MEDIA RELEASES HORROR-FANTASY“PIPER” STARRING ELIZABETH HURLEY

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Freestyle Digital has just released the supernatural horror thriller PIPER, now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting November 12, 2024

Filmmaker Anthony Waller

LOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Freestyle Digital Media, the digital film distribution division of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, has just released the supernatural horror-thriller PIPER, which is now available to rent/own on all North American digital HD internet, cable, and satellite platforms, as well as on DVD, starting on November 12, 2024.

A children's legend turns into a horrifying nightmare in PIPER, a wickedly creepy horror-fantasy that tells a terrifying tale of children paying for the sins of their parents. Émigré Liz (Hurley) moves to a quaint German town with her daughter Amy but ends up in the Piper's crosshairs when it is revealed she's hiding a dark secret from her past that puts Amy's life in jeopardy. Liz and Amy individually learn the truth behind the legend of the Piper who is a cruel and vengeful minister of harsh justice, punishing adults who get away with crimes by taking away their children. No longer a legend of yesteryear, the Piper is real with his judging eyes set on Liz and her dark secret. The girl's only hope for salvation comes when she falls for a young and mysterious street magician, Luca. Can he save her from the Piper's clutches?

Written and directed by Anthony Waller (Mute Witness), PIPER is based on story by Duncan Kennedy, and was produced by Gleb Fetisov, Alexander Buchman and Anthony Waller. The cast features Elizabeth Hurley (Bedazzled, Austin Powers), Mia Jenkins (Hanna), Jack Stewart (Outlander, Float),

Tara Fitzgerald (Brassed Off), Ryan Webber (The Funhouse Massacre), and Robert Daws (The Man Who Fell to Earth).

"The idea of transforming a children's fairy tale into a dark and multi-layered contemporary story has always fascinated me,” said filmmaker Anthony Waller.“It allowed me to create a hybrid world out of a past and present Hamelin where restless medieval spirits play upon the consciences of our modern-day characters, drawing them into a tug of war between love and vengeance, guilt and denial, penance and retribution that spans centuries. While doing so, I wanted to maintain an ambiguity in the storytelling as to how various events can be interpreted, both as a deliberate manipulation by the locals to perpetuate a Piper myth that maintains strict law and order in Hamelin, or as a vengeful supernatural spirit from the past who sniffs out the guilt of those who have gotten away with a crime, and punishes them by taking away their children."

Freestyle Digital Media negotiated the deal to acquire PIPER directly with VMI Worldwide.

About Freestyle Digital Media

The digital distribution unit of Byron Allen's Allen Media Group, Freestyle Digital Media, is a premiere multi-platform distributor with direct partnerships across all major cable, satellite, digital, and streaming platforms. Capitalizing on a robust infrastructure, proven track record, and a veteran sales team, Freestyle Digital Media is a true home for independent films. Recent releases include ALLSWELL IN NEW YORK starring Emmy award-winning actress Liza Colón-Zayas from the hit FX series THE BEAR, ALL HAPPY FAMILIES starring Josh Radnor and Rob Huebel, the drama based on a novel THE GHOST TRAP starring Zak Steiner from EUPHORIA and Greer Grammer of AWKWARD, and the Weekly World News horror-comedy THE ZOMBIE WEDDING. Other Freestyle Digital Media titles include THE ROAD DOG starring comedian Doug Stanhope, SURVIVE starring HBO's GAME OF THRONES star Sophie Turner and Corey Hawkins, the music documentary profiling blues guitar legends Jimmie Vaughan and Stevie Ray Vaughan, BROTHERS IN BLUES, DEAR ZOE starring Sadie Sink from the hit Netflix series STRANGER THINGS, Jessica Capshaw and Theo Rossi, the teen musical BEST SUMMER EVER featuring a fully integrated cast and crew of people with and without disabilities, produced by Jamie Lee Curtis, Maggie Gyllenhaal, Mary Steenburgen, and Ted Danson, and THE WEDDING YEAR starring Sarah Hyland and Anna Camp.

For more information, visit:





About Fetisoff Illusion Group

.The Group as well as producer Gleb Fetisov have in the portfolio some notable films released in the last few years:

.Long Day's Journey into Night based on the eponymous play by Eugene O'Neill starring Jessica Lange, Ed Harris, Ben Foster and Colin Morgan. To be released in 2025.

.The Piper (2022), horror film based on the medieval legend of the Pied Piper, starring Liz Hurley.

.Iron Mask (2019) – fantasy starring Jackie Chan and Arnold Schwarzenegger.

.Sobibor (2018) – war drama based on the true story of the only successful mass escape of Jewish prisoners from a Nazi concentration camp in Poland during World War II and“Sobibor” was selected for Oscar in the Best Foreign Language Film category.

.Loveless (2017), a social drama that won a special jury prize at the 2017 Cannes Film Festival and was included in the final run for Oscar and Golden Globe nominations for Best Foreign Language Film in (2018).

.The Duelist (2016), adventure drama. The movie was part of the official program of the Toronto Film Festival. Critics applauded its“combination of a powerful blockbuster structure with a sophisticated reconstruction of the atmosphere and allusions from the best literature works of the 19th century”.

.Chef (2014) with Jon Favreau as the director and lead actor. The movie stars Robert Downey Jr., Scarlett Johansson, Dustin Hoffman and Sofia Vergara.

Upcoming projects:

.The Final Six, sci-fi, based on Alexandra Monir's eponymous book about an interplanetary mission to colonize one of Jupiter's satellites. The project is being developed jointly with Piller Squared/The Segan Company.

.Monstrosity, a thriller based on real events. It tells the story of the nation-wide hunt for a serial killer tracking down former members of a religious cult.

.Tiergarten, a mystery detective taking place in Berlin of 1945 during the last days of the war.

For more information, visit:

fillusion

About VMI Worldwide:

VMI Worldwide is one of the leading, independent film sales, distribution and production companies based in Hollywood, California. Founded in 2010 by Andre Relis, VMI has an impeccable reputation in the industry by building a strong collaborative and transparent relationship with filmmakers, financiers, and distributors. VMI's mandate is to support high quality independent filmmaking by bringing together visionary talented filmmakers and collaborating with financiers and distributors.

VMI's recent titles include: A SUDDEN CASE OF CHRISTMAS starring Danny DeVito and Andie MacDowell, THE YELLOW TIE starring John Malkovich and Sean Bean, CORNER OFFICE starring Jon Hamm (a 2022 Tribeca Official Selection), ARKANSAS starring Vince Vaughn, Liam Hemsworth and John Malkovich, COME OUT FIGHTING starring Kellan Lutz and Tyrese Gibson, CLEAN starring Adrien Brody, THE LAST SON starring Sam Worthington, Colson Baker, Thomas Jane and Heather Graham, PUPS ALONE starring Jennifer Love Hewitt, Rob Schneider and Dolph Lundgren, WANDER starring Aaron Eckhart and Tommy Lee Jones, Sound of Violence (a 2021 SXSW Official Selection), etc.

