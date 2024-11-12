Dr. Denean Robinson's Latest Book Provides A Roadmap For Creating DEI Inclusive Work Environment

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Book cover of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know - an all-inclusive guide to DEI.

Dr. Denean Robinson, author of Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know by Vibrant Publishers

'Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials' comes packed with key insights and practical tips for organizational leaders.

BROOMFIELD, CO, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Vibrant Publishers' new release promises to be an organizational leader's roadmap to gaining a competitive edge by building an inclusive workplace.“Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know” is the need-of-the-hour book that provides practical tips and expert insights on how to incorporate DEI initiatives in a real-world setting. The book will help leaders recognize the biases and challenges prevalent in their organization and lead with empathy, inclusivity, and emotional intelligence. The book was released on November 7, 2024 and is now available for purchase on and Amazon. Read on to learn more about the book.

The author of the book Dr. Denean Robinson , a professor and industry expert with about two decades of experience, sheds light on the importance of DEI and the contents of the book. She says,“Without forecasting and creating sustainable changes within the organizational structure, an organization will suffer negative profitability consequences and negate its ability to connect with all stakeholders associated with its strategic lifeline. This book will provide a practical overview of how DEI will enhance an organization's ability to develop a competitive advantage, create a sustainable and motivated work culture, and hire and build emotionally intelligent leaders.”

Dr. Robinson uses her years of practical field knowledge to provide a step-by-step guide to incorporating DEI policies and practices in an organizational setting, right from recruitment and promotion, to policy development, training programs, and robust accountability measures. She begins with breaking down diversity, equity, and inclusion to its core essentials and explains how distributed leadership is the need of the hour. She then talks about the implementation of DEI policies, fostering organizational culture, and establishing strategic leadership. She provides a plethora of implementation strategies and DEI planning and evaluation tools that can be practically applied in an organization.

This book was created to provide an educational resource for multiple groups of people including senior, C-Suite, and human resource professionals who want to create a DEI management plan that will enhance their opportunity to create a motivated and productive workforce, DEI consultants or community leaders, students studying business management or human management, and the general public to become aware of the positive effects that DEI has in creating a more desirable product for their consumption.

Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know is part of Vibrant Publishers' Self-Learning Management series. This series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons.

About the Author

Dr. Denean Robinson is an experienced higher education professor and human resource consultant. Over the past 19 years, she has developed and facilitated Marketing, Human Resource Development, Organizational Behavior, Organizational Development, Change Management, and Strategic Management courses/seminars at various universities and organizations across the Washington, DC metropolitan area. Due to her industry knowledge in the human resources arena, she has been involved in conducting several customized training for various nationally known SHRM agencies for their participants' professional development retooling purposes.

She has authored Open Educational Resource Human Resource books for community colleges in Maryland and has significant experience in Nonprofit Management operating state social service agencies. Currently, Dr. Robinson operates as a staff development trainer consultant and is working on developing written content in the areas of Emotional Intelligence and Employee Engagement for Executive Leaders.

About the Self-Learning Management Series

The Self-Learning Management Series is designed to address every aspect of business and help students, new managers, career switchers, and entrepreneurs learn essential management lessons. Each book contains fundamentals, important concepts, and standard and well-known principles as well as practical ways of application of the subject matter, in a compact format that is very easy to interpret.

About Vibrant Publishers LLC

Vibrant Publishers LLC is a Colorado-based book publishing house that started its operations in 2011 and focuses on publishing high-quality books for entrepreneurs, IT professionals, management professionals, and graduate students. Vibrant Publishers has redefined how rich content can be made available to today's fast-paced generation. This new generation's need-to-know-now attitude and a highly competitive business environment have triggered this series of books with 'just the essential information'. Vibrant Publishers is committed to publishing books that are content-rich, concise, and approachable, enabling more people to read and benefit from them.

Title: Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials You Always Wanted To Know

Publisher: Vibrant Publishers

ISBN: Paperback - 9781636512976

E-Book - 9781636512983

Deep Udeshi

Vibrant Publishers

+1 315-413-6418

...

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

DEI Simplified For Organizational Leaders I Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion Essentials

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.