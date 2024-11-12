Soluble Fiber Market To USD 5.01 Billion By 2032 Increasing Awareness Of Health Benefits

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Soluble Fiber Market

Soluble fiber is known for its benefits, including lowering cholesterol levels, stabilizing blood sugar, supporting weight management, and improving gut health.

- SNS INSIDERAUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- The Soluble Fiber Market was valued at USD 2.48 billion in 2023 and is expected to grow to USD 5.01 billion by 2032, at a CAGR of 8.1% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.The Soluble Fiber market is growing due to an increase in awareness of the health benefits of soluble fibers amongst consumers, which benefit digestion by promoting bowel regularity while simultaneously being prescribed for diabetes management (blood sugar control) and heart disease. The increased need for functional foods as well as nutritional supplements, resulting from the growing trend toward wellness and preventive healthcare also substantiates market growth.Get a Sample of Soluble Fiber Market Report @Rising Demand for Soluble Fiber Fueled by Health Benefits and Digestive WellnessSome advantages of soluble fiber include cholesterol reduction, a decreased risk of heart disease, stroke, the risk of type 2 diabetes, and aiding with weight management. Later, as consumers know that these benefits are offered by soluble fiber accordingly, the demand for food and drink products rich in soluble fiber compounds has been increasing. This has created an interest in components from soluble fiber and fortified products.Insoluble fiber does not dissolve in water while soluble fiber dissolves in water to form a gel-like substance, found in foods such as barley, oats, beans, apples, and oranges. Digestive troubles such as constipation, bloating, and diarrhea impact millions of people around the world, especially in the U.S. and sales of soluble fiber ingredients and fiber-rich food and beverages have never been higher.Inulin Leads Soluble Fiber Market as Beta-Glucan and Nutraceutical Applications Drive Future GrowthBy Type: Inulin has accounted for the largest market share in 2023 as it is widely used throughout the food and beverage industry as a low-calorie sweetener, prebiotic, and dietary fiber source. The increasing prevalence of this in applications ranging from dairy, and bakery to functional foods is steering the market growth in the near future as well.Beta-glucans are projected to have the fastest-growing CAGR from 2024-2032. This is boosted by its increasing knowledge regarding its health benefits to date, especially cholesterol-lowering effects every day along with improving heart health, immunity, etc. The application of beta-glucan in functional foods, and supplements and increasing penetration into the nutraceutical market is helping to fuelling the rapid growth.By Application: In 2023, the Food & Beverages segment dominated the application segment of soluble fiber as consumers demand food and beverages enriched with fibers that keep their digestion healthy as well as support them in managing their weight. Owing to the high popularity of this segment, soluble fibers such as inulin and beta-glucan are commonly integrated into dairy, bakery, and beverage products.The Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals segment is projected to grow at the highest CAGR between 2024 and 2032. This is being propelled by the increasing popularity of supplements and functional foods focusing on specific benefits related to health, such as cholesterol control and having positive effects on gut health.By Type.Pectin.Beta-glucan.Polydextrose.Inulin.OthersBy Source.Fruits & Vegetables.Cereals & Grains.OthersBy Application.Animal Nutrition.Food & Beverages.Nutraceuticals & Pharmaceuticals.OthersSoluble Fiber Market Thrives in North America While Asia Pacific Set for Rapid GrowthNorth America dominated the soluble fiber market in 2023, owing to its greater focus on health and wellness among consumers, high demand for functional foods within the region as well as a pre-established nutraceutical industry. The rising consumer awareness surrounding the benefits associated with dietary fibers in North America for heart health support, weight management, and digestive health has resulted in increased consumption of food/beverages/supplements enriched with fiber.The Asia Pacific region is anticipated to propel the fastest CAGR during the forecast period between 2024 and 2032 owing to numerous contributing factors. The high health awareness among consumers in countries such as China, India, and Japan is boosting them to consume a higher volume of fibrous food, thus managing their dietary imbalances. The rapid growth of the middle class and urbanization have also contributed to increased demand for easily consumable, health-benefiting goods such as fiber-enriched snacks and drinks.Do you have any specific any queries or need customization research on Soluble Fiber Market, Inquire now @Recent Developments:.In June 2024, DuPont announced an agreement to acquire Donatelle Plastics, a top medical device contract manufacturer known for its expertise in designing and producing medical components and devices..In October 2024, Ingredion launched VITESSENCE® Pea 200 D, a pea protein for nutritional beverages. It offers improved solubility, smooth texture, and 80% protein content, catering to the growing demand for plant-based proteins with better taste and texture.Table of Contents1. Introduction2. Executive Summary3. Research Methodology4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting6. Competitive Landscape8. Soluble Fiber Market, By Type9. Soluble Fiber Market, By Source10. Soluble Fiber Market, By Application11. Regional Analysis12. Company Profile13. Use Cases and Best Practices14. ConclusionNeed more insights on Soluble Fiber Market, Request an Analyst Call @About UsSNS Insider stands out as a distinguished market research and insights firm, boasting numerous accolades and a sterling reputation for excellence in service and strategy. Serving as your strategic ally, we specialize in reshaping challenges and uncovering solutions to even the most complex business dilemmas. Harnessing the power of expertise and interpersonal connections, we drive profound consumer insights and elevate client experiences. When you engage our services, you embark on a journey with seasoned and adept professionals. We prioritize collaboration with our clients, recognizing the paramount importance of tailoring each project to their unique requirements. After all, nobody comprehends your customers or community better than you do. 