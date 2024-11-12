Tickets To Go On Sale For Real Madrid, Continental Champions Matches In Qatar

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Intercontinental Cup Qatar 2024 Local Organising Committee (LOC) today announced Qatar's readiness to host the final three matches of the prestigious club competition. organisers confirmed tickets will be available from Thursday, November 21, with Visa card holders receiving exclusive access to a pre-sale period from Thursday, November 14.

The tournament will see continental club sides from across the world compete for three titles from December 11-18. They are the Derby of the Americas on December 11, the FIFA Challenger Cup Qatar 2024 on December 14 and the FIFA Intercontinental Cup on December 18.

Stadium 974 will host two matches, before the much-anticipated final match at the iconic Lusail Stadium – marking the two-year anniversary of the historic FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 final. Both venues are fully accessible and will offer a wide range of seating options for disabled fans.

Participating teams are:

. Current UEFA Champions League holder from Spain, Real Madrid CF

. Egyptian side and CAF Champions League 2024 winners, Al Ahly SC

. Mexican winners of the CONCACAF Champions Cup 2024, C.F Pachuca

. The yet to be determined winner of the CONMEBOL Copa Libertadores 2024

Spectators will be allowed to purchase six tickets per person. An official resale platform will be available at a later stage. Only tickets purchased through the official FIFA ticketing platform will be honoured.



Hassan Al Kuwari, LOC Marketing, Commercial & Ceremonies Executive Director said:“Once again Qatar is proud to host some of the world's best clubs and the biggest stars in football. Hosting the final match at Lusail Stadium on December 18 will be a wonderful way to mark the two-year anniversary of what is regarded as the best edition of the FIFA World Cup, and the best final match to date.”

“We look forward to welcoming fans from around the world to experience what will be an electric atmosphere in fantastic world-class venues. As always, fans will be able to enjoy Qatar's signature hospitality, amazing cultural offerings and incredible infrastructure for what will surely be a memorable and seamless experience,” added Al Kuwari.

