DTE Energy Reducing Customers' Electric Bills By Passing On Approximately $300 Million Savings In Fuel And Transportation Costs

Detroit, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- DTE Energy's customers are seeing a decrease in their electric bills this month. DTE is reducing the Power Cost Recovery mechanism (PSCR), which represents the actual cost of the and other sources the company uses to produce electricity, by approximately $300 million through 2025. This reduction went into effect on Nov. 1, 2024, and will lower electric bills for residential customers, on average, by about $5 per month.

“We work hard, every day, to find ways to save our customers money,” said Matt Paul, president and chief operating officer, DTE Electric.“We are committed to keeping our operating costs as low as possible, while we build the electric grid of the future and eliminate the use of coal by 2032. Passing on these savings to our customers is a direct result of that work.”

DTE reviews PSCR periodically and adjusts customer bills to reflect these costs accordingly - customers pay what the company pays. This reduction will automatically be posted to customer bills beginning with their November 2024 bill.

