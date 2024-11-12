ESPERO To Partner With Narrativa Generative AI To Bring Groundbreaking Artificial Intelligence To Clinical Trials

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Espero is leading the way in modernizing clinical trials by introducing eProtocol to improve protocol development and simplify trial operations.

Narrativa® is the leading generative AI company focused on revolutionizing the Life Sciences field through the synergy of human expertise and artificial intelligence.

Narrativa and ESPERO are redefining the clinical trial documentation process to decrease time, cost and risk with the AI of the eProtocol creation.

- Kimberly Tableman, CEO of Espero HealthLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- ESPERO, an eProtocol technology pioneer in the pharmaceutical R&D industry, is joining forces with Narrativa, the artificial intelligence (AI) company specializing in the life sciences to enhance the digital build of the clinical protocol while also increasing the accuracy and efficiency of regulatory documentation for clinical trials. This partnership will revolutionize the clinical research landscape and provide deeper and more robust support to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, and medical device companies.Through this collaboration, ESPERO and Narrativa will implement smart automated documentation workflows using both the Espero eProtocol Platform and Narrativa's Generative AI Automation Platform to transform clinical trial data into valuable insights. ESPERO's proprietary platform provides at least a 30% increase in productivity with a seamless workflow for clinical research teams to design and finalize a digital protocol which enables clinical drug trials to have higher efficiency and accuracy while decreasing risk and cost from the beginning of a clinical drug trial. Narrativa's Generative AI Automation Platform also offers at least a 72% time savings, 68% cost savings, and 100% data accuracy when generating entire full drafts of Patient Safety Narratives, portions of Clinical Study Reports and many other clinical documents to be sent to regulators at the conclusion of a clinical trial. Combining their technologies and efforts together, ESPERO and Narrativa will provide a stronger automated digital clinical workflow for teams across the pharmaceutical industry."Narrativa is incredibly excited to partner with ESPERO at this pivotal moment of growth for both of our companies. We will boldly transform the clinical trial process together and provide a seamless digital and automated workflow for clinical study teams-increasing the drug approval process and improving patient outcomes," says Jennifer Bittinger, President of Narrativa.“Partnering with Narrativa is a natural fit for Espero as we continue to modernize and streamline clinical trials. By combining our eProtocol platform with Narrativa's advanced generative AI, we're equipping clinical research teams with the tools they need to work more efficiently, reduce errors, and accelerate time-to-market for new therapies,” says Kimberly Tableman, CEO of Espero Health.“This collaboration embodies our shared commitment to bring innovative solutions to the clinical trial process, transforming complex documentation workflows into streamlined, accurate, and compliant digital solutions that benefit both sponsors and patients."###ABOUT NARRATIVANarrativa® is the leading generative AI technology company focused on revolutionizing the Life Sciences field through the synergy of human expertise and artificial intelligence. Its streamlined Narrativa Navigator program, purpose-built specifically for pharmaceutical sponsors, biotechnology companies, and CROs (clinical research organizations), is an AI-automated medical writing document service that quickly and accurately authors smart documentation such as smart CSRs (clinical study reports), smart patient narratives, smart TLFs (tables, listings, and figures), smart redacted/anonymized files and more. From database to delivery, Narrativa Navigator not only speeds up the clinical trial process and reduces errors, but prepares completed documentation for medical writer review and subsequent submission to regulatory bodies-all without the need for teams to piece together parts of documents themselves. Accelerate the potential with Narrativa®.For additional information, visit and follow on LinkedIn, Facebook, Instagram and X.ABOUT ESPEROEspero is leading the way in modernizing clinical trials by introducing eProtocol technology to improve protocol development and simplify trial operations. Espero helps Study Sponsors and CROs digitize protocols and automate essential processes, making clinical trials faster, more efficient, and reliable. By reducing protocol development timelines by 30% and eCRF build times by 67 days, Espero helps pharmaceutical companies bring new therapies to patients sooner while upholding the highest standards of compliance and operational quality. Trusted by leading pharma companies, Espero is transforming clinical research with a commitment to efficiency, precision, and impactful technology.For further information about ESPERO, visit:

Matthew Rector

Narrativa

email us here

Visit us on social media:

Facebook

X

LinkedIn

Instagram

YouTube

Other

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.