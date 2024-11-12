National Guard Soldiers Destroy Enemy IFV With Its Crew In Siversk Sector

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In the Siversk sector, National Guard employed the use of FPV drones to burn down a Russian infantry fighting vehicle and its crew.

The press service of the National Guard reported this on Telegram , publishing a relevant video, according to Ukrinform.

“We are eliminating the enemy infantry along with their equipment. Several FPV drones from the 3rd Svoboda Special Purpose Battalion of the Rubizh Brigade flew at the occupiers' IFV and burned it with the crew,” the post reads.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, soldiers from the Spartan Brigade of Ukraine's National Guard destroyed military equipment and an infantry platoon of the Russian army in the Kharkiv region.

