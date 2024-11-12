Sybiha Going To Brussels For Talks With EU, NATO Officials
11/12/2024 9:11:53 AM
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, upon the instructions of President Volodymyr Zelensky, will visit Brussels on November 12-13 to hold a series of bilateral negotiations with high-ranking EU and NATO officials.
That is according to the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry , Ukrinform reports.
According to the statement, the minister will hold talks with Commissioners-designate, MEPs, and Ukraine's allies.
The key topics of the negotiations will be strengthening military support for Ukraine, bringing the country closer to joining the EU and NATO, as well as the ways of guaranteeing long-term Euro-Atlantic security following the U.S. presidential election.
Sybiha will pay special attention to decisions made by the allies as part of Ukraine's victory plan and the importance of achieving a comprehensive, just and sustainable peace based on the Ukrainian Peace Formula, the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.
