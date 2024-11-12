عربي


NC Suspends Sayeed Akhoon For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

11/12/2024 9:07:52 AM

(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference (NC) on Tuesday suspended its senior Vice President, Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon from the basic membership of the party for the period of six years.

The decision was taken by the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Akhoon, as per a letter issued by Provincial President Kashmir province, Advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir, was suspended for anti-party activities.

“As directed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, JKNC you are suspended from the basic membership of JKNC for a period of six years for your anti party activities,” a letter issued to Akhoon reads.

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives.
Kashmir Observer

