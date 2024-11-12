NC Suspends Sayeed Akhoon For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities
Date
11/12/2024 9:07:52 AM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- National conference (NC) on Tuesday suspended its senior Vice President, Mohammad Sayeed Akhoon from the basic membership of the party for the period of six years.
The decision was taken by the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.
ADVERTISEMENT
Akhoon, as per a letter issued by Provincial President Kashmir province, Advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir, was suspended for anti-party activities.
ADVERTISEMENT
“As directed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, JKNC you are suspended from the basic membership of JKNC for a period of six years for your anti party activities,” a letter issued to Akhoon reads.
Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now
Read Also
PDP, NC Spar Over Resolution Phrasing
Wanted To Be Militant After 'Torture' By Army Officer, His Senior Restored Faith In System: NC MLA
|
Be Part of Quality Journalism
|
|
Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
| ACT NOW
| MONTHLY
| Rs 100
|
|
|
|
| YEARLY
| Rs 1000
|
|
|
|
| LIFETIME
| Rs 10000
|
|
|
|
CLICK FOR DETAILS
MENAFN12112024000215011059ID1108876797
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.