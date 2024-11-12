NC Suspends Sayeed Akhoon For Six Years Over Anti-Party Activities

The decision was taken by the party president Dr Farooq Abdullah.

Akhoon, as per a letter issued by Provincial President Kashmir province, Advocate Showkat Ahmad Mir, was suspended for anti-party activities.

“As directed by Dr. Farooq Abdullah, President, JKNC you are suspended from the basic membership of JKNC for a period of six years for your anti party activities,” a letter issued to Akhoon reads.

