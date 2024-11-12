Skandha Launch Syncview Real-Time Ad Delivery Tracking Dashboard To Prevent Revenue Leakage During Live Sports Playout

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Skandha has launched SyncView, a highly intuitive real-time Ad delivery tracking dashboard designed to prevent revenue leakage that can occur in high pressure live sports playout environments

Skandha's SyncView dashboard provides simple visual status of 'completed' versus 'partial' Ads, real-time tallies of the types of Ads delivered and the languages in which the Ads were distributed

SyncView's comprehensive and customizable filter options enable users to efficiently refine their data queries to streamline data analysis and visualization

Customizable cloud-based / on-prem dashboard seamlessly maps to any playlist associated with each live stream for instant visibility of Ad delivery signals

- Jim Oakes - VP of Business & Growth - Amercas, Skandha Media ServicesMUMBAI, MUMBAI, INDIA, November 12, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Skandha Media Services , a leader in scalable playout services that leverage cloud technology, automation, AI, and machine learning, has launched SyncView, a highly intuitive real-time Ad delivery tracking dashboard designed to prevent revenue leakage that can occur in high pressure live sports playout environments.“SyncView provides real-time visibility of the status of each Ad during live playout,” states Nitin Jain, managing partner of Business and Solution Engineering at Skandha Media Services.“If an Ad isn't fired at its allocated Ad spot according to the playlist, the dashboard alerts the operator so they can find more opportunities to compensate for the undelivered Ad during the current event.”In a typical scenario undelivered Ads, which have huge implications on revenue potential, go undetected until the end of an event when ASRUN logs are compiled and analyzed, explains Jain:“Instead of waiting for the following day or the next event to compensate for the missing Ad, by which time all available Ad spots may be fully booked, SyncView provides real-time campaign monitoring and optimization during the current playout. It means that an Ad can be fired at the very next opportunity based on live impression count or timing on screen with a notable sports star, or when there is a goal or century - depending on the sport. Ultimately this prevents revenue leakage.”The cloud-based dashboard provides advertisers and advertising agencies with complete peace of mind when it comes to maximizing revenue. It also helps live sports broadcasters and streaming platforms to meet contractual obligations, while easing pressure on playout operators.SyncView can be securely accessed from any web-browser so that the advertisers and agencies can also track delivery of their Ads in real time. Furthermore, the Ad delivery data is stored automatically, which also prevents any potential misalignment when it comes to billing.“Everyone from the operators, to supervisors, to clients can see what is happening in real time; not only creating a sense of confidence and control, but also allowing advertisers to request Ad spot changes on the fly to fully optimize campaigns during live playout,” adds Jim Oakes, who recently joined Skandha Media Services as VP of Business & Growth - Americas.Based on an open standard platform, the completely customizable SyncView dashboard uses a conversion module to seamlessly map to any playlist associated with each live stream in order to provide instant visibility of Ad signals, whether they have been delivered, are still pending, partially played, on which channels, in which languages, etc.“We've implemented SyncView for playout of a couple of recent major sports events in Germany and in the Middle East, and we're looking for opportunities to support brands across the USA,” says Oakes.“We've received fantastic feedback from our broadcast and OTT clients who rely on the dashboard and now feel more in control and better protected with regards to potential revenue leakage.”For more information please visit .

