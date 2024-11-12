Ashok Leyland partners with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank for providing Vehicle Finance facilities

(MENAFN- Adfactors PR) Bengaluru,12th November 2024: Ashok Leyland, the Indian flagship of the Hinduja Group and country’s leading commercial vehicle manufacturer, signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank to enter into a strategic vehicle financing partnership for its customers. This MoU will enable both Ashok Leyland and Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank to offer customized financial solutions to customers.





The MoU was signed by Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland and Mr. Gyanendu Kumar, General Manager, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank in the presence of Mr. R.C Behera, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank. Under this partnership, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank will provide end to end financial solutions to the customers of Ashok Leyland. The partnership will focus on meeting customer needs by providing vehicle loans with convenient monthly repayment plans tailored to their preferences.



Mr. Viplav Shah, Head - LCV Business, Ashok Leyland said, “At Ashok Leyland, we are focused on continuously elevating the customer experience and providing unmatched value. Our collaboration with Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank enables us to offer comprehensive financing solutions, with flexible and customized repayment plans, ensuring greater convenience for our customers. Our products, featuring innovative technology, offer industry-leading total cost of ownership, ensuring maximum profitability for our customers. We remain committed to delivering exceptional customer experiences”





Mr. R.C Behera, Chairman, Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank said, “Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank is pleased to partner with Ashok Leyland to offer seamless vehicle financing solutions. This association reflects our dedication to serving the diverse financial needs of commercial vehicle customers. We are confident that this collaboration will enable us to extend our reach and provide tailored financing options to support the growth of businesses in the commercial vehicle segment.”





Ashok Leyland today offers a comprehensive range of trucks and buses to meet the full spectrum of commercial vehicle needs, from intercity light commercial vehicles to long-haul trucks and a wide variety of buses. Ashok Leyland’s vehicles ensure safe transport and driver-friendly options. As a pioneer in technological innovations within the truck and bus segment, Ashok Leyland is fully equipped with a range of buses powered by alternative fuels, dedicated to reducing pollution and promoting an eco-friendly transport system in India.





Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank, MPGB as Commonly Called is an Amalgamated Entity (Amalgamated Five Years Ago in 2019) of Narmada Jhaubua Gramin Bank and Central Madhya Pradesh Gramin Bank. The Bank Functions under Regional Rural Bank Act 1976. Having its Head Office at Indore(M.P.) Under the Sponsor ship of Bank of India (Holds 35% Share in MP Gramin Bank). The Bank is Operating in 40 Districts of Madhya Pradesh having a Network of 866 Branches & 14 Regional Offices.





MENAFN12112024005232011781ID1108876600