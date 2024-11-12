(MENAFN) A senior pollster stated that the Party lost significant support in last week’s US presidential election by prioritizing issues like gender ideology, global warming, and abortion, rather than addressing the core "kitchen table issues" that are important to everyday Americans.



Brent Buchanan, the founder of Cygnal, a Washington, D.C.-based public opinion polling and analytics company that has worked on over 360 Party campaigns, informed a Turkish news agency that Republican candidate Donald increased his vote share by 2 percent compared to the previous election.



Meanwhile, Democratic candidate Kamala Harris saw a 4 percent decrease in swing states, 10 percent in Republican-leaning states, and 15 percent in Democratic-leaning states compared to the outgoing president, Joe Biden.



Labelling America as a center-right leaning country, Buchanan stated that Donald Trump gained votes by focusing on the cost-of-living crisis and promoting "conservative values." In contrast, this approach cost the Democratic Party nearly 10 million voters.



He stated that “So if your basic needs are met, if money's not a problem, housing's covered, you get to start thinking about other issues like abortion and climate change and gender ideology, and normal people who are just trying to make ends meet don't really care about any of those. And if they do, they probably disagree with you on them. Black voters moved some to Donald Trump, but really the story of the election was how Latino voters just flocked to Trump. And a lot of it was the economy, but I think what's not being said is how much of it is those social issues, the culture wars that they just do not identify with the Democratic Party on.”

