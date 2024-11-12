World's Strongest Perovskite Quantum Dot IP Portfolio On Sale

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CHICAGO, Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Ocean Tomo Transactions, a part of

J.S. Held, announces the sale of the world's strongest perovskite quantum intellectual property portfolio and related know-how and assets by Swiss-based company Avantama AG. Avantama is a leader in high-tech materials for with innovations used in optical and electronic coatings.

IP for sale protecting key materials for perovskite PV & SWIR sensors and LCD, QD-OLED, QD-microLED & QD-EL displays.

Avantama has developed a global patent portfolio of more than 220 assets covering innovations, including processes, compositions, formulations, films, and devices for the commercialization of semiconductor nanoparticle and quantum dot inks and films, essential for perovskite solar cells, SWIR sensors and LCD, QD-OLED, QD-microLED, and QD-EL displays.

The company has demonstrated the commercialization potential of these technologies with proven and established multi-ton scale production capacities in Switzerland. Avantama's materials have enabled a world-record power efficiency of 25% in perovskite PV cells and leading QD-EL display demonstrators. The company has been an audited materials supplier for electronics since 2016.

Avantama's technologies are essential to achieve commercialization in perovskite solar cells leveraging semiconductor nanoparticle ETL and HTL inks, as well as next-generation displays leveraging perovskite quantum dot inks and films. The company's nanoparticle formulations are routinely used in the development of solution-processed perovskite solar cells, organic solar cells, SWIR detectors and QD-EL displays. Their cadmium-free quantum dots are rapidly redefining the display market with an industry-leading optical performance and unmatched Rec.2020 coverage.

Avantama's nanoparticle formulations are highly customizable offering unparalleled material flexibility, finely tuned nanoparticle sizes, particle functionalizations and coating formulations for various coating and printing processes. More than a decade of specialization in nanoparticle and formulation engineering confirm the team's ability to repeatably generate customized nanoparticles and formulations at multi-ton scale. This valuable technological know-how is also on offer with the offering.

Ocean Tomo, a part of J.S. Held, is representing Avantama in this asset transaction. Inquiries related to the transaction or to receive sample materials should be directed to Christopher Bruce at [email protected] .

Kristi L. Stathis, J.S. Held, +1 773 294 4360, [email protected] , JSHeld

SOURCE Ocean Tomo, LLC, a part of J.S. Held

