Fairmont Jaipur Welcomes Nitish Jain As New Associate Director Of Finance

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) November 2024, National: Fairmont Jaipur is excited to announce the appointment of Mr. Nitish Jain as its new Associate Director of Finance. With over twelve years of comprehensive experience in accounting, management, hospitality finance, audit management, and operational efficiencies, Nitish is poised to make a significant impact, working closely with the finance team to drive the continued success of Fairmont Jaipur.



Nitish, a Chartered Accountant by profession, has a well-established background in the finance sector, particularly in the hospitality industry, where he has dedicated seven years to refining his skills. His journey includes key roles such as Financial Controller at The Lalit Ashok Bengaluru and Finance Manager with Boutique Hotels India Pvt. Ltd., where he contributed to strategic financial planning and compliance.



With his strong knowledge of statutory regulations, team management, and proficiency in hotel accounting software like OPERA and WinHMS, Nitish will play a pivotal role in supporting Fairmont Jaipur's commitment to financial excellence.



"We are delighted to welcome Nitish to the Fairmont Jaipur family," said Mr. Rajat Sethi, General Manager at Fairmont Jaipur. "His exceptional financial acumen and leadership will be instrumental as we continue to grow and deliver outstanding hospitality experiences."



Expressing his excitement for this new role, Mr. Nitish Jain stated, "I am honored to join Fairmont Jaipur, a property renowned for its rich heritage and dedication to excellence. I look forward to working alongside the team to enhance financial efficiencies, drive strategic growth, and support the hotel's vision of delivering world-class experiences to our guests."



With his wealth of experience and forward-thinking approach, Nitish is set to be a valuable addition to the Fairmont Jaipur team, poised to contribute significantly to its ongoing success.



About Fairmont Jaipur



Fairmont Jaipur is an ode to the pink city with its awe-inspiring architecture and decor, inspired by the Mughal dynasty and Royal Rajputs of yore. Nestled amidst the majestic Aravalli hills, with elegantly appointed 245 rooms and suites, it reflects a perfect blend of traditional Rajasthani décor and modern amenities. Zoya, the bright and vibrant all-day dining outlet, Anjum, the central tea lounge, which is home to signature Fairmont tea culture, Zarin, the spectacular Pan-Asian restaurant and Aza, the colonial library bar serving a range of aperitifs and cocktails, form the food and beverage offerings of Fairmont Jaipur. Along with this, the expansive pillarless ballroom and complementary lawns and meeting rooms make it an ideal place to host social events, meetings and conferences. Fairmont Jaipur, a pinnacle of hospitality, proudly holds accolades such as the MICE Conference Expo and Awards 2023 for Best Wedding and MICE Hotel, WOW Awards for Best Venue for Big Fat Weddings, and ET MICE & Tourism Awards 2023 as Wedding Hotel of the Year. Additionally, the hotel has been recognized with the MICE & Wedding Tourism Awards - ET: Destination Wedding Hotel of the Year North, Best Luxury Hotel 2024 at the Bikai Shubh Food, Travel & Wedding Expo Summit & Awards, and the HT Hall of Fame 2024 for Destination Wedding Venue Excellence in North India. ZOYA, the hotel's restaurant, secured the Best Weekend Culinary Experience at Travel & Leisure Delicious Dining Awards 2023 and was named All Day Dining Restaurant of the Year - Zova North Edition 2024.



About Fairmont



Fairmont Hotels & Resorts is where occasions are celebrated, and history is made. Landmark hotels with unrivalled presence, authentic experiences and unforgettable moments have attracted visitors to Fairmont and its destinations since 1907. The Plaza in New York City, The Savoy in London, Fairmont San Francisco, Fairmont Banff Springs and Fairmont Peace Hotel in Shanghai are but a few of these iconic luxury hotels, forever linked to the special places where they reside. Famous for its engaging service, grand public spaces, locally inspired cuisine and celebrated bars and lounges, Fairmont promises a special brand of thoughtful luxury that will be remembered long after any visit. With a worldwide portfolio of more than 80 hotels, Fairmont also takes great pride in its deep community roots and leadership in sustainability. Fairmont is part of Accor, a world leading hospitality group consisting of more than 5,000 properties and 10,000 food and beverage venues throughout 110 countries.

