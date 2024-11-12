Titan Eye+ Accelerates Premiumisation Journey With New Flagship Store Format

(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Bengaluru, November 12, 2024 - Titan Eye+, India's leading eyewear retail brand from Titan Company Limited, announced the launch of its new premium store format with the opening of its first flagship store in Bengaluru. The 1800-square-foot store marks a significant milestone in Titan Eye+'s premiumisation journey, offering an elevated eyewear shopping experience that combines international luxury brands with state-of-the-art eye care technology.



Conceptualised by renowned designer Michel Foley, the new format store presents a sophisticated retail environment with four distinct lifestyle sections catering to kids, young adults, men and women, and international brands. The store showcases an extensive collection of over 20 international luxury brands including Cartier, Gucci, and Tom Ford, alongside Titan's own premium offerings from Titan, Fastrack, and Dash. Distinguishing itself from traditional Titan Eye+ stores, the new format introduces innovative elements including coffee shop-themed transaction areas that create a relaxed consulting environment for shoppers. The store layout is thoughtfully designed to enhance the customer journey, with specialized zones that cater to different consumer segments. A team of 11 specialized staff members, including three expert optometrists, ensures personalized attention and professional service for every customer.



Mr. N.S. Raghavan, CEO, Eyecare Division at Titan Company Ltd., stated, "India is witnessing a remarkable shift towards premiumisation across categories, with consumers increasingly seeking products and experiences that reflect their global exposure and refined tastes. Our new flagship store format is strategically aligned with this trend, offering discerning customers access to premium international brands and exemplary service under one roof. This launch represents a significant step in our premiumisation journey, as we continue to evolve our retail approach to meet the sophisticated needs of today's Indian consumer."



The store also features a unique cutting-edge eye care clinic equipped with ZEISS VISUCORE 500 technology, representing the latest advancements in diagnostic capabilities. This advanced high precision automated unit combines objective & subjective refraction in one cycle, completing comprehensive eye examinations in less than 5 minutes while maintaining exceptional accuracy. This gives our clinic staffed by experienced optometrists who have collectively conducted over 1.1 lakh eye examinations, more time to consult your eyecare needs better.



"As Indian consumers continue to embrace premium lifestyle choices, we're seeing a growing appreciation for quality eyewear that combines fashion with functionality," added Mr. Raghavan. "Our new store format creates an environment where customers can explore the finest international brands while receiving world-class eye care services, truly elevating the eyewear shopping experience."



The launch in Bengaluru is part of Titan Eye+'s broader premium retail strategy, with the next flagship store scheduled to open at South City, Kolkata in November 2024. The company currently operates 108 premium stores across India and plans to expand this premium format to other major metropolitan cities.



About Titan Eye+



Titan Eye+ is India's leading optical retail chain, with over 900 stores across 380+ cities and towns. Our expansive collection features over 1000 frames and sunglasses from 40+ brands. Also, get your eye tested for free by optometrists certified by Sankara Nethralaya and get customized lenses for every prescription and lifestyle need, all with an excellent customer service.

Company :-Adfactors PR

User :- Vishwanath Raheja

Email :...