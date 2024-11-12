Reasonlabs Named Winner Of The Coveted Top Infosec Innovator Awards For 2024

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

ReasonLabs Named Editor's Choice In The Browser Security Category In The 12th Defense Magazine's Annual InfoSec Awards

ReasonLabs , the cybersecurity pioneer equipping home users with a cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, is proud to announce that it has been named the winner of the Browser Security award from Cyber Defense Mag , the industry's leading electronic information security magazine.

"We're thrilled to be a member of this coveted group of winners in the 12th year of Cyber Defense Awards , during CyberDefenseCon 2024," said Kobi Kalif, ReasonLabs CEO and co-founder. "We knew the competition would be tough and with top judges who are leading infosec experts from around the globe, we couldn't be more pleased. This award reinforces the path we are on, protecting users worldwide from next-generation threats, identity theft, and privacy invasion."

"ReasonLabs embodies three major features we judges look for with the potential to become winners: understanding tomorrow's threats, today, providing a cost-effective solution, and innovating in unexpected ways that can help mitigate cyber risk and get one step ahead of the next breach," said Gary S. Miliefsky, Publisher of Cyber Defense Magazine.

ReasonLab's comprehensive Online Security Platform includes components that enhance users' privacy, protect their identity, and safeguard their devices. Features such as browser security, identity theft protection, next-gen antivirus, VPN, and more give the peace of mind needed to live a worry-free digital life. Online Security is available now on iOS and Android , and the web .



ReasonLabs' next-generation antivirus engine RAV Endpoint Protection recently received the highest grade of A+ in Virus Bulletin's VB100 antivirus test, detecting 99.90% of all malware tested. The A+ grade signifies RAV Endpoint Protection's exceptional performance in detecting and neutralizing malware , ransomware , and other malicious software.

The full list of the Top InfoSec Innovators for 2024 can be found here , and for more information about ReasonLabs and its award-winning Online Security Platform, visit .

About Cyber Defense Awards:

This is Cyber Defense Magazine's 12th year of honoring cybersecurity innovators, in this case the Top Global CISOs for 2024, on our Cyber Defense Awards platform. In this competition, judges for these and other prestigious awards includes cybersecurity industry veterans, trailblazers and market makers Gary Miliefsky of CDMG, Dr. Lindsey Polley de Lopez of VentureScope, Katie Gray of In-Q-Tel, Robert R. Ackerman Jr. of Allegis Cyber, Dino Boukouris of AltitudeCyber and with much appreciation to emeritus judges Robert Herjavec of Cyderes, Dr. Peter Stephenson of CDMG and David DeWalt of NightDragon. Top

InfoSec Innovators for 2024 is found here: and download The Black Unicorn Report for 2024: and Top Global CISOs Winners for 2024, here: .

About ReasonLabs:

ReasonLabs is revolutionizing cybersecurity for consumers with its cutting-edge distributed EDR platform, providing millions of home users the same level of protection trusted by Fortune 500 companies. Powered by artificial intelligence, the ReasonLabs security suite leverages billions of real-time data points, threat intelligence, and behavioral analysis to provide best-in-class security, privacy protection, and identity theft defense. Its products are cloud-native and built with a lightweight architecture for both mobile and desktop. ReasonLabs is certified by the Microsoft Virus Initiative (MVI), VirusBulletin's VB100, and OPSWAT, and is a member of AMTSO and AVAR. The company is based in New York and Tel Aviv. Learn more at .

