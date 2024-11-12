According To Vortex Publishing CEO, NASA's Statement That The Warp Drive Is Getting Closer To Reality Is WRONG! And Here Is Why:

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

LEXINGTON, Ky., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Nothing can go faster than the speed of light according to the principles of the Vortex Theory of Atomic Particles. The basis of lightspeed is the speed of the vortex of flowing space between every proton and electron in every atom, says Stan Clifford, Owner and CEO of Vortex Publishing LLC.

When matter, which is made up of atoms approaches lightspeed the distance between protons and electrons becomes minimal, and at lightspeed it is ZERO - therefore, nothing can go faster than lightspeed! IT SIMPLY IS IMPOSSIBLE!

"I recommend NASA and all quantum physicists read the 6 books of the Vortex Theory – The End of the Concept of Time – because it represents significant discoveries in the world of physics!" says Clifford

"Unfortunately, the physics world did not listen to Russell Moon when he discovered the principles of the vortex theory, because he had no PhD in nuclear physics!"

However Russian scientists did, and they peer reviewed it and ended up awarding Russell Moon a PhD in nuclear physics from St. Petersburg University in Russia. A top Russian physicist also challenged Dr. Moon to solve over 100 mysteries of physics, which he did!

Dr. Moon, a distinguished theoretical nuclear physicist with a Doctorate in Physics, achieved noteworthy success through his exploration of "The Vortex Theory of Atomic Particles." This groundbreaking theory, to which he devoted 30 years, served as the foundation for over a hundred substantial discoveries.

Remarkably, Dr. Moon made his seminal discovery of the Vortex Theory prior to completing his PhD., an accomplishment underscored by the unique circumstances detailed in the book series "The End of The Concept of Time."

