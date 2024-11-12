Osage Advisors Advises SALSCO, Inc. In Its Acquisition By Foley Company

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

CENTERBROOK, Conn., Nov. 12, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Osage Advisors ("Osage"), a leading Connecticut-based mergers and acquisitions firm, is pleased to announce the of its client, SALSCO, ("SALSCO") by Foley Company.

Founded by Sal Rizzo in 1979, SALSCO is an industry leader in turf maintenance equipment. The company, which employs more than 70 individuals and works with more than 200 distributors across the country, designs and manufactures all of its 40+ products in-house at its headquarters in Cheshire, CT. SALSCO's extensive product line includes, but is not limited to: golf course equipment, turf & sports field equipment, chippers, shredders, vacuums, landscaping and grounds maintenance equipment, paving and curbing equipment, and hay silage equipment.

Foley Company is a leading provider of high-quality shop tools for the golf and turf industry, specializing in precision reel and bedknife grinders. Established in 1926, the business is a trusted partner for many of the world's top golf courses.

Keith Dee, Managing Partner at Osage Advisors, is confident that this new partnership will be successful. "We worked very diligently to ensure that Sal and his team found the best buyer to take SALSCO to the next level," he said. "These two teams are committed to providing top-tier solutions for golf courses and turf professionals, and we cannot wait to see what they do with their resources combined."

Sal Rizzo, Founder of SALSCO, also expressed his enthusiasm for the merger, saying, "Joining forces with Foley Company marks a significant milestone for SALSCO. Together, we can leverage our strengths and create even more impactful solutions for our clients. I am confident that this partnership will lead to exciting new innovations and opportunities for growth."

About Osage Advisors

Osage Advisors is a boutique Mergers & Acquisitions firm that works with family and closely-held businesses with revenue of

$5 million

or greater looking to sell their companies. Osage is committed to understanding individual client needs and delivering results that meet or exceed expectations. The firm has a diverse client base and has successfully completed transactions in several industries, including Tech-Enabled Services, Aerospace, Contract Manufacturing, Business Services, and Healthcare.

Certain Members of Osage Advisors are Registered Representatives of and conduct securities transactions through StillPoint Capital, LLC,

Tampa, FL.

Osage and StillPoint are not affiliated.

