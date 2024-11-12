Carbon Fiber Market Projected To Hit USD 4.5 Billion By 2031, With A CAGR 6.8% | Exclusive Report By Transparency Market Research Inc.

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Focus on offering bespoke carbon fiber solutions catering to specific needs and applications.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, Transparency Research -, Nov. 12, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global carbon fiber market (탄소섬유 시장) is estimated to flourish at a CAGR of 6.8% from 2022 to 2031. Transparency Market Research projects that the overall sales revenue for carbon fiber is estimated to reach US$ 4.5 billion by the end of 2031. As sustainability takes center stage, companies increasingly adopt circular economy models. Recycling technologies for carbon fiber composites emerge, offering a solution to end-of-life materials, reducing waste, and promoting resource efficiency.

Exploring novel avenues, the integration of bio-based materials into carbon fiber composites gains attention. Research into bio-derived precursors, potentially reducing environmental impact, and enhancing material properties, showcases promise for future market penetration. Carbon fiber's entry into niche sectors like healthcare and consumer goods expands. Developments in prosthetics, medical devices, and high-end consumer products highlight the material's versatility and potential for specialized applications.

Accelerated by Industry 4.0, the incorporation of digital twin technology for composite material modeling and design optimization gains traction. Simulations and predictive analytics enhance material development and production efficiency, influencing market dynamics. Exploration of nanotechnology in carbon fiber manufacturing unveils potential breakthroughs. Integration of nanostructures enhances material strength, conductivity, and functionality, opening doors to new applications in diverse sectors such as electronics and energy storage.

Carbon Fiber Market: Competitive Landscape

The carbon fiber market thrives amid fierce competition fueled by technological advancements and sustainability demands. Industry giants like Toray Industries, Hexcel Corporation, and Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings dominate, leveraging R&D investments to innovate lightweight, high-strength materials.

Companies like SGL Carbon and Teijin Limited also command substantial market shares, excelling in diverse application sectors. Emerging players such as Solvay and Formosa Plastics Corp are gaining ground through strategic acquisitions and novel product launches.

With escalating demand from aerospace, automotive, and sporting goods industries, the competitive landscape intensifies, compelling companies to focus on product differentiation, cost efficiency, and eco-friendly solutions to secure market leadership. Some prominent manufacturers are as follows:



Toray Industries Inc.

Hexcel Corporation

Formosa Plastics Corp

Teijin Carbon

Mitsubishi SGL



Key Findings of the Market Report



PAN-based carbon fiber stands as the leading product segment, dominating the market due to its superior performance and versatility.

Prepreg layup technology stands as a leading segment in the carbon fiber market due to its versatility and high-performance applications. Automotive & transportation segment leads the carbon fiber market due to demand for lightweight materials to enhance vehicle efficiency.

Carbon Fiber Market Growth Drivers & Trends



Increasing adoption across sectors like aerospace, automotive, and renewable energy drives steady market growth, diversifying carbon fiber applications.

Ongoing R&D efforts propel innovations in production techniques, enhancing carbon fiber's strength, durability, and cost-effectiveness.

Rising eco-awareness fuels demand for lightweight, recyclable materials, positioning carbon fiber as a sustainable alternative in various industries.

Growing industrialization in Asia Pacific nations like China and Japan amplifies demand, fostering significant market expansion and production capacity. In the automotive sector, the shift towards electric vehicles escalates demand for lightweight materials, making carbon fiber a pivotal component for enhancing vehicle efficiency and range.

Global Carbon Fiber Market: Regional Profile



Renowned for technological advancements and robust R&D infrastructure, North America, spearheaded by the United States, remains a dominant force. Industry giants like Hexcel Corporation and Toray Industries thrive here, focusing on aerospace and automotive applications. Strong collaborations between research institutions and manufacturers bolster innovation, propelling the market forward.

Europe boasts a well-established carbon fiber landscape, led by countries such as Germany and the United Kingdom. Emphasizing sustainability, companies like SGL Carbon and Teijin Limited excel in lightweight materials for automotive and wind energy sectors. Stringent environmental regulations drive the region towards eco-friendly solutions, encouraging a shift to carbon fiber composites. Witnessing rapid industrialization, the Asia Pacific region, particularly Japan and China, emerges as a manufacturing hub for carbon fiber. Companies like Mitsubishi Chemical Holdings and Toray Industries dominate, catering to diverse industries like electronics, automotive, and construction. Growing demand for fuel-efficient vehicles and infrastructural developments further propels market expansion in this dynamic region.

Product Portfolio



With innovative solutions in textiles , chemicals, and materials, Toray Industries Inc. pioneers cutting-edge advancements. Offering a diverse portfolio spanning carbon fiber, apparel, and IT-related products, Toray excels in delivering quality, sustainability, and technological prowess.

Hexcel Corporation stands as a global leader in advanced composites technology. Renowned for aerospace-grade materials, including carbon fiber, Hexcel delivers high-performance structural parts, enhancing efficiency and safety across industries with superior lightweight solutions. Formosa Plastics Corp is a prominent force in petrochemicals, plastics, and manufacturing. Renowned for its versatile product range, including polyvinyl chloride (PVC) and chemical products, Formosa excels in providing essential materials driving various sectors' growth and innovation.

Carbon Fiber Market: Key Segments

By Product



PAN-based

Pitch-based Others

By Technology



Prepreg Layup

Pultrusion

Winding

Press & Injection Molding Others

By Application

Automotive & Transportation



Interior

Exterior Others



Construction

Aerospace & Defense

Sports & Leisure

Marine and Oil & Gas

Wind Energy Others

By Region



North America

Latin America

Europe

Asia Pacific Middle East & Africa

