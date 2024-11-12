MP: Two Arrested In Vijaypur Firing Incident, Probe Underway (Lead)

(MENAFN- IANS) Bhopal, Nov 12 (IANS) Two persons have been arrested in connection with firing incident occurred in Madhya Pradesh's Vijaypur Assembly constituency where bypolls are slated on Wednesday.

Police have also claimed to have recovered a 315-bore gun and cartridges from the spot and an extensive search operation has been launched to nab other accused person.

"Two accused persons have been arrested in connection with the firing incident that took place in Vijaypur and they are being interrogated," Sheopur SP Virendra Jain said.

He further stated that personnel have been deployed in Dhanayacha village where the incident took place late on Monday night.

Three tribal men were injured after a group of miscreants opened fire at them. The injured have been shifted to the hospital where they are undergoing further treatment.

The incident has also sparked a political controversy in the poll-bound Vijaypur. On Tuesday, both Congress and BJP workers reached the police station and accused each of conspiracy to influence the bypolls.

Former Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath said the incident of firing on tribals before the voting for the by-election is extremely worrying.

"Such incidents just before voting raise serious questions on law and order and election arrangements. I would appeal to the Election Commission to take the incident very seriously and ensure fair elections in Vijaypur," he said.

Meanwhile, MP Congress chief Jitu Patwari claimed that the miscreants belong to the neighbouring state Rajasthan, bordering with Sheopur district. "The dacoit who fired on the tribal voters in Vijaypur is Bunty Rawat, who hails from Karauli in Rajasthan," Patwari said in a statement.

Sharing the criminal record of the main accused Banti Rawat, Patwari further claimed that Rawat is a history-sheeter, who has been in jail multiple times on charges including murder and attempt to murder in Rajasthan