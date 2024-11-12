Qatar Meteorology Says Strong Wind, High Sea Until Coming Weekend
Date
11/12/2024 5:23:35 AM
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
The Peninsula online
Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department issued a marine warning of strong winds and high seas.
The department said that this warning will be in effect starting tomorrow, November 13, 2024, until the coming weekend, where the wind will be Northwesterly from fresh to strong in speed with the sea height ranging from 3-7 FT rising to 9 FT at times.
It further warned sea goers to be careful and avoid all marine activities during this period.
MENAFN12112024000063011010ID1108875645
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.