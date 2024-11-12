Qatar Meteorology Says Strong Wind, High Sea Until Coming Weekend

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Meteorology Department issued a marine warning of strong winds and high seas.

The department said that this warning will be in effect starting tomorrow, November 13, 2024, until the coming weekend, where the wind will be Northwesterly from fresh to strong in speed with the sea height ranging from 3-7 FT rising to 9 FT at times.

It further warned sea goers to be careful and avoid all marine activities during this period.

