Attack On Five-Story Building In Kryvyi Rih: Bodies Of Two Children Recovered From Under Rubble

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) In Kryvyi Rih, the bodies of two children have been recovered from under the rubble of a five-story apartment block damaged by a Russian missile strike.

Dnipropetrovsk Region Governor Serhii Lysak announced this on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

According to him, Russia's November 11 missile attack on the city took three lives. Rescue workers are searching for another child.

Lysak said that air defense forces were operating in the region overnight.

In the morning, Russian troops attacked the Kamianske district with UAVs. No casualties were recorded.

This morning, the invaders hit Nikopol with kamikaze drones, damaging an administrative building and a service station.

Early on November 11, a Russian missile hit an apartment building in Kryvyi Rih. One of the entrances was destroyed. In the evening, a woman's body was retrieved from under the rubble.

Photo credit: Ukraine's State Emergency Service