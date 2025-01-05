When Amitabh Bachchan Made A Witty Comment About Bipasha Basu

(MENAFN- IANS) Mumbai, Jan 5 (IANS) An old featuring Amitabh Bachchan has resurfaced on social media, where the humorously made a playful remark about Bipasha Basu.

The behind-the-scenes footage is from Simi Garewal's renowned chat show,“Rendezvous with Simi Garewal,” and shows Bachchan alongside his family members-son Abhishek, daughter Shweta, and wife Jaya Bachchan.

This particular segment dates back to the filming of the 2004 thriller“Aetbaar,” in which Amitabh starred alongside John Abraham and Bipasha Basu. At the time, John and Bipasha were reportedly in a relationship, and Big B played the role of Bipasha's father in the movie.

In the viral footage, the 'Sholay' actor humorously recounted an incident from the set when John had contracted conjunctivitis.

While sharing this story with Simi, she teasingly warned the team to avoid touching anything Amitabh had touched, fearing they might catch the infection. Without missing a beat, Bachchan responded, saying, "Maine toh kiya hi nahi kuch" ("I didn't do anything"). He then added with a playful smile, "Sari touching toh Bipasha karti hai, main thode na karta hun” ("It's Bipasha who does all the touching, not me").

Last year, Simi Garewal shared this throwback video on her Instagram handle with the caption, "What's a little gossip among friends?! Rendezvous gems."

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Amitabh was most recently seen in the film“Vettaiyan,” where he shared the screen with Rajinikanth, Fahadh Faasil, and Rana Daggubati. Directed by T. J. Gnanavel and produced by Subaskaran Allirajah's Lyca Productions, the action thriller centers around Rajinikanth as Athiyan, a seasoned police officer who unintentionally shoots and kills an innocent person during an encounter.

The 'Piku' actor will next be seen in Deepika Padukone's upcoming film“The Intern” and also has the second part of“Kalki 2898 AD” in the lineup.