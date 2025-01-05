Health Ministry In Gaza Says 88 Killed In 24 Hours By Israeli Airstrikes
(MENAFN- The Peninsula)
AFP
Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health Ministry in Gaza reported on Sunday that 88 people were killed by Israeli airstrikes in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,805, mostly women and children.
The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,064 people, mostly women and children, had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war.
MENAFN05012025000063011010ID1109056076
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.