Health Ministry In Gaza Says 88 Killed In 24 Hours By Israeli Airstrikes

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) AFP

Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories: The health in Gaza reported on Sunday that 88 people were killed by Israeli in the Palestinian territory in the past 24 hours, taking the overall death toll of the war to 45,805, mostly women and children.

The ministry also said in a statement that at least 109,064 people, mostly women and children, had been wounded in nearly 15 months of war.