KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 76 Cents To USD 74.07 Pb
Date
11/12/2024 5:11:05 AM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 76 cents to USD 74.07 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 74.83 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait petroleum Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.
At the global market, the brent crude dropped by a staggering USD 2.04 to USD 71.83 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by USD 2.34 to USD 68.04 pb. (end)
km
MENAFN12112024000071011013ID1108875468
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.