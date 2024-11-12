KPC: Kuwait Oil Price Down 76 Cents To USD 74.07 Pb

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The price of Kuwaiti oil went down by 76 cents to USD 74.07 per barrel on Monday as opposed to USD 74.83 per barrel last Friday, said the Kuwait Corporation (KPC) on Tuesday.

At the global market, the dropped by a staggering USD 2.04 to USD 71.83 per barrel, the same case with the West Texas Intermediate, which fell by USD 2.34 to USD 68.04 pb. (end)

