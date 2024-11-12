Representative Of Kuwait Amir To COP29 Conf. Meets Kazakh President
11/12/2024 5:10:56 AM
BAKU, Nov 12 (KUNA) -- The Representative of His Highness the Amir of Kuwait sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah, His Highness the crown prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled Al-Hamad Al-Sabah, to the COP29 conference met on Tuesday with Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev on sidelines of the summit.
His Highness the Crown Prince Sheikh Sabah Khaled conveyed greetings from His Highness the Amir Sheikh Meshal Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah to the Kazakh president.
Moreover, the two sides during the meeting explored the bilateral relations between the State of Kuwait and the Republic of Kazakhstan, means of boosting these ties, in addition to discussing major regional and international issues.
The audience was attended by Kuwaiti Foreign Minister Abdullah Al-Yahya, Undersecretary of Foreign Affairs at the Crown Prince Diwan Mazen Issa Al-Issa and Assistant Foreign Minister for the Minister's Bureau Affairs, Ambassador Badr Saleh Al-Tunaib. (end)
