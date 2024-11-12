Global Commodity Markets: Oil And Copper Trends Shaping The Week Ahead

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The global commodity markets are witnessing significant developments this week. Key events include the COP29 climate summit and a major copper gathering in Shanghai.



Another significant factor is the potential impact of recent U.S. election results on oil markets. These factors are likely to influence commodity prices and trade dynamics in the coming days.

Climate Summit Kicks Off

The COP29 climate begins today in Azerbaijan. Delegates from nearly 200 countries will spend at least 12 days discussing climate issues. The main goal is to set a new climate finance target.



This aim replaces the current goal of wealthy nations providing $100 billion annually to poorer countries for green transitions and extreme weather protection.



The U.S. election results add uncertainty to the climate talks. Donald Trump's victory raises questions about the country's future climate commitments. Trump has promised to withdraw from the 2015 Paris Agreement, which set global warming limits.





Copper Industry Meets in Shanghai

Shanghai hosts one of the world's largest copper industry gatherings this week. The Asia Copper Week brings together key players in the metal trade.



Attendees will assess future demand in China, the world's biggest metal market. They will also engage in tough annual supply negotiations.



Chinese smelters have grown rapidly in recent years. This growth has led to fierce competition for limited ore supplies from major mining companies. Copper futures on the London Metal Exchange fell on Monday, reflecting market uncertainty.

Oil Market Reacts to U.S. Election

Oil prices have struggled to find direction since Trump's victory. Traders are debating how his presidency might affect the market. A key question is whether his potential "Drill, baby, drill" approach to domestic production will lead to increased output.



Most market observers predict a surplus for next year. Companies may be reluctant to use their valuable drilling inventories unless prices rebound strongly. Oil prices continued to fall on Monday, indicating ongoing market uncertainty.

La Niña Weather Pattern Looms

Meteorologists and traders are waiting for clear signs of La Niña in the Pacific. This weather pattern can influence global weather in the coming months.



La Niña occurs when the ocean cools, potentially causing winter chills in some regions and droughts or heavy rains in others.



So far, La Niña has been delayed. While meteorologists still expect it to develop, they predict its effects will be weak. This uncertainty adds another layer of complexity to commodity markets.

U.S. South Challenges Canadian Lumber Dominance

The U.S. South is poised to end Canada 's dominance in the North American lumber industry. Decades of trade restrictions have taken their toll on Canadian production.



According to Fastmarkets, the U.S. region is about to surpass Canada in softwood lumber production capacity. This shift marks a significant change in the industry.



It highlights how a key Canadian resource sector has declined due to U.S. import tariffs and other issues such as wildfires, land-use regulations, and insect infestations.

MENAFN12112024007421016031ID1108875349