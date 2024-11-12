Bus overturns in west Iran, kills over 4, injures 42

(MENAFN) A tragic bus accident occurred in the western Iranian province of Kurdestan on Monday night, leaving at least four people dead and 42 others injured. The incident took place in Qorveh county at around 8:40 PM local time (1710 GMT), as reported by the semi-official Tasnim news agency. According to Hossein Jafari, the head of emergency medical services at Kurdestan University of Medical Sciences, there were 46 passengers on the bus when the crash occurred. The emergency teams immediately rushed to the scene, providing medical assistance to the injured individuals.



The injured passengers were swiftly transferred to medical centers throughout the province for treatment. While the severity of their injuries varies, efforts to stabilize and care for them are ongoing. The local authorities are working to determine the full extent of the injuries and ensure that all those affected receive the necessary medical attention. The accident has sparked concern, especially considering the high number of people involved.



Initial reports suggest that road conditions and speeding might have played a role in the accident. The Iranian official news agency IRNA highlighted that the road was slippery at the time, which could have contributed to the bus overturning. As investigators continue to examine the scene, these factors, along with others, will be considered in the inquiry. Road safety, particularly in rural areas and mountainous regions, has been a longstanding concern in Iran, where such incidents are unfortunately not uncommon.



The authorities have yet to confirm the exact cause of the crash, but they are actively investigating. The tragic event serves as a reminder of the ongoing risks associated with travel on Iran's roads, where weather conditions and speeding are significant contributors to road accidents. As the investigation progresses, the local community and the families of the victims await answers and support.

