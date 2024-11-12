Japan's major stock index declines on Tuesday amid concerns over US trade policy

(MENAFN) Japan's major stock experienced a decline on Tuesday, driven by concerns about possible US export restrictions to China, which led to significant drops in semiconductor and dampened market sentiment. Although the market initially saw support from gains in US stocks during the morning session, selling pressure took over in the afternoon, with the index briefly falling by nearly 400 points.



The benchmark Nikkei Stock Average, which tracks 225 stocks, closed lower by 157.23 points, or 0.4 percent, at 39,376.09 points. This marks a continuation of recent challenges for the index, as it has struggled to break past the 39,800 level, prompting cautious sell-offs from investors wary of the market's resistance to further upward movement.



On the other hand, the Tokyo Stock Price Index (TOPIX) showed some positive movement, rising for the first time in three days. It ended the day up by 1.84 points, or 0.07 percent, closing at 2,741.52 points. This modest gain stood in contrast to the broader market's negative performance.



Among the stocks listed on the top-tier Prime Market, a mixed picture emerged, with 784 stocks declining, 800 advancing, and 61 remaining unchanged. This reflects the overall volatility and the market's sensitivity to global economic factors, including the potential for US-China trade tensions to escalate.

