Israeli Army Forcibly Evacuates 130 Families From Beit Hanoun Amid Intense Bombardment

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The Israeli forced hundreds of Palestinians to evacuate from shelters and a residential area in the town of Beit Hanoun, north of the Gaza Strip, under heavy gunfire and artillery shelling.

According to Palestinian news agency (WAFA), the Israeli army besieged 130 families inside shelters in the town of Beit Hanoun and the surrounding houses, and forced those inside to evacuate under gunfire.

Eyewitnesses said that the displaced people left under a hail of gunfire from the shelters and neighboring houses towards Salah al-Din Street, which connects the north of the Gaza Strip to its south.

They indicated that the town had been subject to heavy artillery shelling, coinciding with gunfire from the occupation vehicles.

Meanwhile, medical sources reported that three Palestinian were martyred and others were injured when the occupation shelled three houses in the town of Beit Hanoun.

In Gaza City, rescue teams recovered the bodies of three martyrs after the occupation forces bombed an apartment north of the city.

Eyewitnesses said that huge explosions were heard as a result of the demolition of residential buildings north of Gaza City, coinciding with artillery shelling west of Jabalia camp, north of the Strip.

