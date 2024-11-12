عربي


Al Hammadi Meets Thai Vice FM

11/12/2024 4:00:30 AM

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Secretary-General of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met in Bangkok yesterday with Vice Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand H E Russ Jalichandra. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

The Peninsula

