Al Hammadi Meets Thai Vice FM

Secretary-General of the of Foreign Affairs H E Dr. Ahmed bin Hassan Al Hammadi met in Bangkok yesterday with Vice of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand H E Russ Jalichandra. During the meeting, they reviewed cooperation between the two countries and ways to develop them, in addition to a number of issues of common interest.

Legal Disclaimer:

MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.