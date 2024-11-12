Qatar: Unwavering Efforts In Supporting Arab Nation's Issues And Enhancing Regional Stability

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Over the past decades, the State of Qatar has demonstrated its firm commitment to supporting Arab cooperation and strengthening ties between Arab countries, through its firm stance in supporting the just causes of peoples and providing the necessary assistance to every Arab country. Its ongoing efforts to support Arab causes have earned it a notable position on both regional and international fronts, making it a model for advocating for the issues of the Arab world.

The State of Qatar's firm positions regarding Arab cooperation and solidarity are based on well-established principles drawn from its national constitution. As stipulated in Article 7 of the Constitution, the foreign policy of the State is based on the principle of strengthening international peace and security by means of encouraging peaceful resolution of international disputes; and shall support the right of peoples to self-determination; and shall not interfere in the domestic affairs of states; and shall cooperate with peace-loving nations. These principles guide Qatar's foreign policy towards supporting Arab causes and working to enhance unity and integration within regional and international forums.

In this context, the State of Qatar draws its strength from its rich cultural and civilizational heritage, which is a fundamental part of its identity. Qatar adopts a moderate and culturally and religiously tolerant approach in its dealings with various parties, which helps enhance communication and cooperation with all. It takes pride in its Gulf and Arab affiliation, being an active member of the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC), the Arab League, and the Organization of Islamic Cooperation (OIC), in addition to its membership in many regional and international organizations. Since its independence in 1971, Qatar has devoted its efforts to promoting international cooperation, establishing its presence in the United Nations, the Arab League, the GCC, and the OIC. These steps aim to enhance its regional role in the economic, political, and cultural fields, as well as to support inter-civilizational dialogue and contribute to global peace and security.

In his first speech upon assuming power in June 2013, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani emphasized the deep bonds of brotherhood and solidarity between Qatar and the Arab countries, reaffirming the State of Qatar's commitment to supporting the issues of the Arab and Islamic worlds, particularly the Palestinian cause. This commitment is based on Qatar National Vision 2030, which aims to strengthen its role as an active and responsible member of the international community. Through this vision, Qatar seeks to achieve global peace and security through political, economic, and developmental initiatives, as well as humanitarian aid. This approach is reflected in its continuous contributions to international cooperation, especially in its Arab surroundings, where it has played an active role in various developmental and humanitarian projects.

The State of Qatar adopts an independent and flexible foreign policy based on dialogue, preventive diplomacy, mediation, good offices, and peaceful resolution of disputes, which is an effective tool for preventing conflicts and maintaining international peace and security.

The State of Qatar is also committed to the Charter of the United Nations and the rules of international law. It has played a mediating role in many conflicts and regional and international issues over the past two decades. It has also exerted unremitting efforts to mediate between conflicting states and parties that belong to different political and ethnic backgrounds. In addition, the State of Qatar has particularly focused on its Arab surroundings to promote understanding and reconciliation, helping to lay the foundations for peaceful and sustainable political solutions in order to reach common ground for the conflicting parties.

Based on its firm belief in the centrality of the Palestinian cause for both the Arab and Islamic nations, the State of Qatar has always been at the forefront of supporting the Palestinian people. It has consistently provided both material and moral support for their just cause in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Doha has also played an active role in efforts to heal the rift between among Palestinians, and its efforts to bring the leaderships of Fatah and Hamas closer together have resulted in successes in narrowing the differences between them on multiple occasions.

A historic step in this regard was the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani's visit to the Gaza Strip on Oct.1, 2012, to support the brotherly Palestinian people living under the Israeli siege. During this visit, H H the Father Amir announced the provision of aids and the implementation of developmental projects to assist Gaza's residents, which were subsequently carried out. Since the begging of Israel's aggression against Gaza on Oct. 7, 2023, the State of Qatar has intensified its diplomatic efforts through an active mediation in cooperation with the Arab Republic of Egypt and the United States, leading to several temporary pauses. Qatar has continued its efforts to reach a permanent ceasefire in the Strip and alleviate the suffering of Gaza's residents, but the stubborn Israeli positions prevented this.

Since the beginning of the Syrian crisis in March 2011, the State of Qatar has consistently affirmed its position in supporting the Syrian people. Qatar has been committed to providing humanitarian aid to Syrian citizens affected by the crisis, whether they are displaced within the country or refugees in neighboring states. The total humanitarian assistance provided by Qatar has reached approximately $1.6 billion, in an effort aimed at alleviating the suffering of the Syrian people and supporting them in their time of crisis.

As for Yemen, since the outbreak of the Yemeni crisis in January 2011, the State of Qatar has been committed to standing by the Yemeni people, providing support and humanitarian assistance both financially and in kind through its charitable organizations. This effort aims to alleviate the suffering of those affected by the war in Yemen.

In line with its commitment to stability issues in the Arab world, Qatar's efforts led to the achievement of peace between the Sudanese government and several rebel movements in the Darfur region, resulting in the signing of the Doha Document for Peace in Darfur in July 2011.

Qatar has continued to provide urgent humanitarian assistance following the outbreak of the current crisis in Sudan in April 2023, reaffirming its ongoing commitment to supporting the Sudanese people under the present circumstances.

The State of Qatar has also played an active role in addressing the crises Lebanon has faced and continues to face. In July 2006, the Father Amir H H Sheikh Hamad bin Khalifa Al-Thani visited the Lebanese capital, Beirut, which had suffered extensive destruction due to the Israeli aggression, where Qatar provided significant aid to the Lebanese people.

The State of Qatar has continued to provide support and assistance to Lebanon amid the ongoing Israeli aggression since October 2023, which has intensified in recent weeks. This reaffirms Qatar's steadfast commitment to strengthening the resilience of the Lebanese people and supporting them during difficult times.

Regarding the situation in Libya, the State of Qatar has consistently fulfilled its duty toward its Libyan brothers, supporting the outcomes of the political agreement between the conflicting parties in Libya. Qatar also facilitated the reconciliation between the Tebu and Tuareg tribes, leading to the signing of a peace agreement in Doha in November 2015. This agreement represents a step toward comprehensive reconciliation, harmony, unity and stability, reflecting Qatar's enduring commitment to promoting stability and peace in the region through diplomatic efforts and constructive dialogue. Qatari diplomacy is credited for its positive and active role in mediating between parties in Somalia, in addition to its distinguished efforts in restoring diplomatic relations between Somalia and Kenya in May 2021. These initiatives have enhanced the State of Qatar's regional and international standing, as the Somali people regard Qatar with great appreciation and respect for its sincere fraternal support. This reflects Qatars commitment to achieving stability and promoting cooperation in the region. Recognizing the importance of Arab cooperation, the State of Qatar continues its efforts to strengthen Arab solidarity across various areas, aiming to reinforce Arab unity and express the concerns and issues of Arab peoples, while striving to ensure their right to live in dignity, stability, prosperity, and development. In this context, the Amir H H Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al-Thani will participate in the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit scheduled to be held in Riyadh, the sisterly Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, on Monday.

This summit is a follow-up to the Joint Arab-Islamic Extraordinary Summit on Gaza, which took place in Riyadh in November 2023. Leaders from Arab and Islamic nations hope that this summit will lead to unified efforts and a collective stance that reflects a shared will to confront the serious and unprecedented challenges facing the occupied Palestinian territories, particularly the Gaza Strip, as well as several other Arab countries, necessitating a strengthening of Arab and Islamic solidarity.